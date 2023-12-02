Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    News

    William and Kate Have ‘Zero Interest’ in Seeing Harry and Meghan: Friend

    By

    Dec 2, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/Getty

    The naming of Kate Middleton as one of the alleged ‘royal racists’ means Kate and Prince William will never reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a friend of William and Kate’s told The Daily Beast.

    While King Charles is expected to continue to maintain cordial relations with his son, and contact with his grandchildren, William and Kate will have “zero interest” in ever seeing Harry and Meghan again, the friend said.

    The friend admitted they had “no idea” before this week’s revelation that Kate was being referred to by Meghan Markle when she told Oprah Winfrey that a family member had raised “concerns” about “how dark” Archie’s skin might be.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

