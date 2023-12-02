Sugababes star Mutya Buena shows off her enviable curves in a figure-hugging black dress for a fashion event

<!–

Mutya Buena looked incredible as she cut a stylish figure while attending a party to celebrate ten years of clothing brand TTYA at The Standard in London on Friday.

The Sugababes star flaunted her enviable curves as she wowed in a figure-hugging black dress.

The singer, 38, also showed off her impressive tattoos in the dress which featured cutouts on the shoulders allowing the star to show some skin.

The dress was adorned with simple stitch patterns and embellished with buttons lining the cutouts.

The event was hosted by TTYA Founder, Irene Agbontaen, as guests dressed up glamorously for a night of celebrations.

Founded in 2013, the brand aims to create clothing for tall women and the fashion line now also offers events and digital content as a lifestyle brand.

Mutya completed her outfit with black strappy heels while also showing off her foot tattoos.

The star’s dark locks shined as she styled them straight and added some dramatic lashes and brown lined lips to finish the look.

Mutya kept a serious expression as she posed next to Irene, who put on a busty display in a strapless black dress.

Her long, manicured lilac and green nails rested on her friends’ legs as they posed for photos together.

In September it was revealed that the band had turned down the opportunity to make a documentary chronicling their years together as a band.

Despite reuniting for a reunion tour last year, the group decided to put the past to rest after each was asked if they would be willing to participate in the project.

According to The Sun, all three members of the current trio, Mutya, Keisha Buchanan, Siobhan Donaghy, as well as former members Jade Ewen, Amelle Berrabah and Heidi Range, were asked.

The Sugababes have turned down a lucrative documentary deal as the band decides to leave the past alone (Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy pictured by LR)

The documentary was designed to show the bands last 23 years together, traveling through both the highs and the lows.

Sugababes entered the charts in 2000 with their debut single Overload and enjoyed a host of hits including About You Now, Freak Like Me and Push The Button.

But it wasn’t always easy and the group was famous for their disagreements which led to the line-up changing three times before returning to the original trio in 2012.

And it seems members both past and present would prefer not to relive the fights.

Only Heidi agreed to participate in the documentary, which led the producers to completely abandon any plans to film together.