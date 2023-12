John Nacion/Getty Images

Emmy-winning actress Julianna Margulies says she was “horrified” to have offended the LGBTQIA+ and Black communities after she said the latter may have been “brainwashed to hate Jews.”

The comment, made by Margulies on The Back Room with Andy Ostroy podcast, was widely decried online.

“I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop,” Margulies told Deadline on Friday.

Read more at The Daily Beast.