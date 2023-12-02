Hilary Duff puts on a stylish display in printed button-downs and skinny jeans while out and about with husband Matthew Koma in Los Angeles.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hilary Duff was spotted with her husband, Matthew Koma, in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 36-year-old actress looked effortlessly chic in a black and white printed shirt paired with skinny pants and brown leather ankle boots for her outing.

He also carried a wool jacket in his hands when they went out to lunch and enjoyed a walk together.

The How I Met Your Father star, who seemed to be in great spirits when she joined Mandy Moore for lunch in Studio City earlier this week, left her platinum blonde hair down.

She also opted for soft brown monochrome makeup to highlight her natural beauty.

Hilary Duff was spotted with her husband, Matthew Koma, in Los Angeles on Friday.

At his side, Koma, to whom she has been married since 2019, put on a casual display in a navy T-shirt and knitted shorts.

Over his comfortable outfit, he sported a light-wash denim jacket and also wore a green baseball cap.

Earlier this week, the couple took their children to meet Santa Claus at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The singer took to her Instagram after her family outing to share a series of photos with her 26.7 million followers.

“We love this time of year,” she wrote in the caption of her wholesome post.

In the adorable photos, the couple and their three children are seen posing with the cheerful Christmas figure.

Duff and Koma are parents to daughters Banks Violet, five, and Mae James, two.

She also shares her son Luca Cruz, 11, with her ex, Mike Comrie.

The 36-year-old actress looked effortlessly chic in a black and white printed shirt paired with skinny pants and brown leather ankle boots for her outing.

The How I Met Your Father star left her platinum blonde hair down. He also opted for soft brown monochromatic makeup to highlight her natural beauty.

Earlier this week, the couple took their children to meet Santa Claus at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Duff and Koma are parents to daughters Banks Violet, five, and Mae James, two. She shares his 11-year-old son Luca Cruz with her ex-husband

The former couple was previously married from 2010 to 2016.

A year after Duff and the former NHL player broke up, she met Koma while they were collaborating together on his 2015 album, Breathe In. Exhale.

They began dating in 2016 and welcomed their first daughter, Banks, two years later in October 2018.

The following year, they married during an intimate wedding ceremony in the backyard of their Los Angeles home.