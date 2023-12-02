Nepo Baby of the Week: Jamie Lynn Spears’ Reality TV Meltdown

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

Reality TV isn’t for the faint of heart. This is especially true of competition shows, which require you to be likable (lest you’re fine experiencing the wrath of social media), have a good social game and be equipped with whatever physical and mental abilities you need to win. For whatever reason, Jamie Lynn Spears, who’s far from America’s sweetheart at the moment, has decided that unscripted TV is her new career path—until it isn’t.

Over the past year, this unlucky nepo baby has been cast on three reality competition shows, only making it a few weeks in before getting the boot or voluntarily leaving. And this week, she made a very predictable choice to exit her latest competition after being triggered by a piece of chocolate.

In one of the funniest yet most predictable news stories you’ve ever read, Jamie Lynn quit the British reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here “due to medical reasons” this week. In a statement to The Guardian, ITV called the former Zoey 101 star a “fantastic camp mate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.” Her last episode aired on Wednesday night, making her the second contestant to leave the program this season because of their health.

Read more at The Daily Beast.