Meet the Woman Training Parents How to Get Books Banned

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/YouTube

A conservative activist who teaches parents how to get books removed from school libraries has won her first major victory at a right-leaning Southern California school board, setting the district up for a fresh legal battle with the state.

On Nov. 16, Chino Valley became the first school district in the country to enact what critics call “book banning” policy that allows any community member to challenge “sexually obscene” materials in school libraries. The policy dictates that the school board, rather than principals and educators, gets to make the final decision on whether to remove a book.

But the board’s latest policy was not written by the school board, a local parent, or someone from the community. Instead, it was authored by a long-time conservative activist called Karen England, executive director of “pro-family” advocacy group, the Capitol Resource Initiative, which for decades has pushed for right-wing state legislation in California and is a close friend of Jack Hibbs, Chino Valley’s local extremist Christian pastor.

