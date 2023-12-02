Monthly News from Susan Miller — December 2023

Dear Reader,

My eyesight returned! If you read my short forecasts over the past two months, you know I became completely blind from a serious eye infection. Slowly it returned, and with only a tiny percentage of improvement every five or six days, finally, after 10 weeks, I could see. I love to write, and I can see the screen again. I am happy! My doctor is happy too—he was never fully sure my sight would return. It is not perfect and clear, but I can see enough, and that’s great.

Now let’s talk about what’s coming up. You will find December will be a surprisingly special month, despite Mercury retrograde December 13 to January 1. You will have many sparkling days to use, especially in the start of the month, most notably the ones I have listed below.

December 5, when a promise made to the one you love can last forever, due to Venus trine Saturn.

December 7, when Mercury will receive divine rays from Jupiter, perfect for travel, communication, negotiation, making a contractual agreement.

December 25, when Venus and Neptune will be in a gorgeous, glamourous heavenly trine, encouraging love, peace, and happiness.

December 26 brings a fantastic full moon in Cancer with Jupiter in ideal angle to the Sun and full moon, showering you with warm rays that day but also two days prior (December 24, 25) and as much as five days later (December 27-31).

December 27—the finest, four-star day of the month when Jupiter makes an exact aspect to the Sun. This lovely day will spread its influence for a plus two days.

New Year’s Eve has the transiting moon in Virgo, forming a golden triangle of beauty in the night sky, linking Jupiter in Taurus and the Sun in Capricorn, all in early degrees. Wondering if you should go out? See the advice I give you in your December forecast. No matter what you decide, it’s sure to be an enchanting entry to the New Year.

My new Year Ahead 2024 Astrological Wall Calendar with art by Izak Zenou is flying off the shelves, and I worry we might deplete the entire inventory soon.

My calendar would make a wonderful and affordable holiday gift. It’s $26.99 plus shipping. I use only the finest archival paper, and the richest inks. To see a list of the calendar’s features, a sampling of the art, and how to order yours, go to the home page of AstrologyZone.com, or go directly to https://www.astrologyzone.com/store/calendar/

When you go to the order page, you will see a list of features—scroll down to see a sampling of the art.

I am starting to travel to do appearances again, so please save the date Sunday, January 14, in Sherman Oaks, CA.

My talk: “The Year Ahead 2024”

We have allowed generous time for Q&A

SHERMAN OAKS, CA (In the Valley, LOS ANGELES)

Sunday January 14, 2024

From 1 to 4 PM

Liberate Yourself Boutique Shop

13323 Ventura Boulevard

Sherman Oaks, CA 91223

818.397.6201

Plenty of parking available

Tickets are $75.00 at Eventbrite, click here: https://bit.ly/TheYearAhead2024

Each ticket includes a 2024 calendar signed by me.

I hope to meet you there! Last year we all had such fun at Liberate Yourself we are going back!

Also, I have been doing live, free audio events on Discord.com every two weeks for thee hours each time.

My next Discord live event called Susan's AMA ("Ask Me Anything") will take place on December 7 from 5:30 to 8:30 PM (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM GMT) on the Discord.com #AstrologyZone server.

It will be held in the General Chat area. My group sessions are lots of fun, for they are audio—we can hear each other speak in our cozy private room. (No typing!) I have a moderator, Evangeline Joy, who is also my tech, and she keeps things organized. Readers come from all over the world, so the questions are fascinating and wide-ranging. I do these General Chat audio sessions twice a month, and I am open to hearing your suggestions of the best time of day and day of the week to hold them.

If you are new to Discord, you will need this private invitation to join our group—our server is called #Astrologyzone. (Discord uses the # sign.) Use this private invite link: https://discord.gg/57WZ8AeQ?event=1179830308955230278

Discord requires that you sign up prior to entering their server to prove you are not a bot, so don’t wait until the last minute to join our December 7 session at 5:30 PM ET (2:30 PM PT, 10:30 PM GMT). You may want to get verified now by Discord. When you are admitted, say hello to other readers already there—you will find this to be a very friendly social media platform.

If you’ve already become a member of Discord, you know that you can enter the General Chat room whenever you’d like. Be sure to get the free Discord app for your computer and for your smart phone—it’s easy to use.

I aim to do two Ask Me Anything sessions a month, and I am now listing those AMA sessions under Appearances on my home page of Astrology Zone (scroll down a little “below the fold” of the screen to see it.

I hope you have a Merry Christmas, a Happy Chanukah, and a very Happy New Year!

Best wishes,

Susan

