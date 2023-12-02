California On Location Awards: ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’, ‘Greatest Hits’ and ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Top Winners

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

the next Beverly Hills Police: Axel Foleyindependent film The greatest hits and limited series Daisy Jones and the Six were among the top winners at the 2023 California On Location Awards, presented Friday.

Beverly Hills Police: Axel Foley received awards for Location Manager of the Year (Dan Cooley) and Location Crew of the Year in the Studio Feature category. In the independent functions category, The greatest hits received awards for location manager (Justin Hill) and location team. Daisy Jones and the Six Location director Jay Traynor won in the one-hour television episode category. In the same category, Time to win won by the placement team. Margaret JonesSecond prize went to assistant location director Courtney Ochoa.

Other notable projects represented among the winners include High Desert (Stacey Brashear) and Martha (location crew), both in the half-hour episodic location manager category. AND Joker: Folie à Deux‘s Sheila Ryan-Cruz Named Assistant Location Manager of the Year – Feature.

Numerous awards were also named for public employees of the year.

The 28th annual California on Location Awards, presented by Film Liaisons in California statewide, recognize location managers and teams, as well as public employees and production companies who help facilitate filming in locations throughout California.

“COLAs celebrate the incredible resilience, flexibility and creativity that location managers and other professionals bring to diverse projects filmed in California,” FLICS President and Film Shasta Film Commissioner Sabrina Jurisich said in a statement. “We are also grateful for the jobs and economic opportunities these projects bring to communities across the state.”

COLA 2023 took place at the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City and was hosted by actor and comedian Chinedu Unaka and produced by Dyana Carmella.

Finalists and winners are determined by FLICS members, a steering committee of Teamsters Local 399 members, and a panel of industry experts.

Below is a complete list of the 2023 California On Location Awards winners.

LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – STUDY ROLE

Beverly Hills Police: Axel Foley:Dan Cooley

LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – STUDY FEATURE

Beverly Hills Police: Axel Foley: Dan Cooley, Supervising Location Manager, Rick Surad, Second Unit Location Manager, Bryan Diaz, Location Manager, Leslie Stout Glennon, Key Assistant Location Manager, Ben McCrea, Key Assistant Location Manager, Ahmet Elez, Manager Key Assistant Location Manager, Tony Rizza, Key Assistant Location Manager, Brian Deming, Key Assistant Location Manager, John Blake, Key Assistant Location Manager, Hannah Dorfman, Assistant Location Manager, Jonathan Diaz, Assistant Manager Location Manager, Kevin Danchisko, Key Assistant Location Manager 2nd Unit, Omar Masmoudi, Key Assistant Location Manager 2nd Unit

LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – INDEPENDENT ROLE

The greatest hits:Justin Hill

LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – INDEPENDENT FUNCTION

The greatest hits: Justin Hill, Supervising Location Manager, Justin Louie, Assistant Key Location Manager, Jill Naumann, Assistant Key Location Manager, Clay Dodder, Assistant Key Location Manager, Norman Galeas, Assistant Key Location Manager, Brittany Anders, Assistant Manager key location, Michael Bryant, Assistant Key Location Manager, Paul Brady, Assistant Key Location Manager, Lucien Unruh, Assistant Key Location Manager, Sarah Hwang, Assistant Key Location Manager, Guy Morrison, Assistant Key Location Manager, Dana Reiko Barenfeld

LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – EPISODIC TV – ONE HOUR

Daisy Jones and the Six: Jay Traynor

LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – EPISODIC TV – ONE HOUR

Time to win: the rise of the Lakers dynastySeason 2: Gregory H. Alpert, Supervising Location Manager, Brian S. Kalata, Location Manager, Matthew Bolin, Key Assistant Location Manager, JP O’Connor, Key Assistant Location Manager, Sam Gomez, Key Assistant Location Manager , Miles Beal-Ampah, Assistant Key Location Manager, Shelly Armstrong, Location Department Coordinator, André Balderamos, Assistant Key Location Manager, Shaka Terry, Assistant Key Location Manager, Shawn Hueston, Assistant Key Location Manager, Julian Stephens, Assistant Location Manager , Whitney Breite, Assistant Location Manager

LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – EPISODIC TV – HALF AN HOUR

High Desert: Stacey Brashear

LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – EPISODIC TV – HALF AN HOUR

Martha: Jason Kaplon, Supervising Location Manager, Mike Parisi, Key Assistant Location Manager, J. Hanna, Location Manager, Taylor Moore, Key Assistant Location Manager, Brielle Fraser, Assistant Location Manager, Jessica Aichs, Key Assistant Location Manager location, Michael Holmes, Key Assistant Location Manager, John Nabet, Assistant Key Location Manager, Jasmin Paris, Assistant Key Location Manager

LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – COMMERCIAL

Visit California’s “Kidifornia Family Vacation”: Weston Marsh

PUBLIC EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR – CITY

City of Palm Springs: Janice Lopez, Program Coordinator and Film Permit Officer

PUBLIC EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR – COUNTY

Riverside County Department of Transportation: Melissa Martinez

PUBLIC EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR – FEDERAL

Bureau of Land Management: John Thomas, Park Ranger

ASSISTANT LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – ROLE

Joker: Folie à Deux: Sheila Ryan-Cruz

ASSISTANT LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – TELEVISION

Daisy Jones and the Six: Courtney Ochoa