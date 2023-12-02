India completes World Cup revenge mission with 20-run win to conclude T20 series against exhausted Australia

Australians beat India in ODI World Cup

Most of the players returned home to prepare for the summer at home.

India claimed victory in the fourth match of the T20 series

India have demanded late retribution for their World Cup heartbreak with their spinners spearheading a series-sealing 20-run victory over a much-changed Australia in the fourth Twenty20 in Raipur.

After being sent out, India lost five wickets for seven runs off their last nine balls to stumble to 9-174 on Friday (Saturday AEDT) before recovering to restrict Australia to 7-154 and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in The five-match series.

Captain Matthew Wade (36no) swung hard at the end after World Cup final hero Travis Head (31) made a typically fast start, but Australia found themselves tied in the middle by players Axar Patel (3-16) and Ravi Bishnoi (1-17). .

With the venue reliant on generators to power the floodlights due to unpaid electricity bills, Australia made a high-voltage start, advancing to 0-40 from three overs, before the introduction of twins Patel and Bishnoi, the two leading wicket-keepers. of the series. takers – completely changed the face of the chase.

Legspinner Bishnoi started the burst at 3-12 when he castled Josh Philippe (8) before Patel removed the dangerous Head, beating a tough sweep of Mukesh Kumar, and Aaron Hardie (8).

Relieved Indian players celebrate after concluding the five-match T20 series against Australia following their World Cup defeat.

Captain Matthew Wade said the batting line-up did not handle India’s spin bowling well enough in the defeat.

Patel then switched sides and bowled to Ben McDermott (19) before Tim David (19) and Matt Short (22) holed out.

That left Wade, the supporting act at Glenn Maxwell’s show in Guwahati two nights earlier, with too much to do alone as the price of requests soared.

“We just didn’t play the turn over the middle very well,” Wade said.

‘They caught us in the fourth and fifth overs and didn’t really let us go.

“Some areas to clean, especially against spin.”

It was a very different Australian team that took to the field for the penultimate match, with Chris Green making his debut, while Philippe, McDermott and Ben Dwarshuis also had a chance, with Maxwell and fellow World Cup winners Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis has returned home.

In the Indian innings, Dwarshuis (3-40) and fellow left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff (2-32) produced a clatter of late wickets to cap Australia’s best bowling performance of the series.

Rinku Singh (46) was the top scorer for a young Indian team, who looked set to achieve a total close to 200 before their calamitous last nine balls.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) was the first aggressor before his fall caused a major tremor at 3-13.

Shreyas Iyer (8) followed before captain Suryakumar Yadav (1) clipped him, presenting Dwarshuis with his first T20I wicket.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) was regularly deprived of the strike before falling victim to wrister Tanveer Sangha (2-30).

Rinku and Jitesh Sharma (35) added a quickfire 56 runs for the fifth wicket and threatened to put India in complete control.

Jitesh’s departure, lifting Dwarshuis to Head on the boundary in the 19th over, set in motion the late collapse with five wickets falling in 11 deliveries as Behrendorff bowled an excellent death for just six runs as three wickets fell.

The fifth and final match of the series will be in Bengaluru on Sunday (Monday AEDT).