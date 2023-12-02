Surprise in selection as Mary Fowler is named on the BENCH for the Matildas to face Canada, with NRL superstar boyfriend Nathan Cleary at home resting in Sydney.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Matildas fans were collectively stunned on Saturday after youngster Mary Fowler was benched ahead of the international friendly against Canada in Langford.

Manager Tony Gustavsson named the Manchester City ace as a substitute, along with high-profile team-mates Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, Ellie Carpenter and Katrina Gorry, while captain Sam Kerr is injured.

It comes as Fowler’s boyfriend, NRL superstar Nathan Cleary, was back in Sydney as he prepares to return to pre-season training with Penrith.

The halfback was recently on holiday in the US, and some football fans were hoping to see the three-time premiership winner cheering on Fowler in the stands, just as he did during the recent Olympic qualifiers in Perth.

Earlier this week, Fowler posted a cryptic poem on Instagram about life’s “horrible moments” as the sports couple endures a long-distance relationship.

Matildas fans were collectively stunned on Saturday after youngster Mary Fowler was benched ahead of the international friendly against Canada in Langford.

NRL superstar Nathan Cleary returned home from the US this week; many fans thought he would be in Canada cheering on his girlfriend and Matildas ace, Mary Fowler.

After months of hints, Cleary and Fowler went public with their romance in October.

After months of hints, Cleary and Fowler went public with their romance after Daily Mail Australia exclusively captured photos of the couple sharing some tender moments in a Perth park on October 31 before a Matildas Olympic qualifying match against China Taipei.

Social media quickly erupted with memes about them dating before the couple said goodbye before Fowler flew back to England to play in the Women’s Super League for Manchester City.

Both athletes are said to be very private when it comes to their relationships, with sparks between the pair said to have started in August after they shared an ice cream cone following a promotional event in Sydney.

They are both Adidas brand ambassadors and were seen enjoying each other’s company once filming with the global sports giant wrapped.

Following reports of the ice cream date, the first photos of Cleary and Fowler together emerged, with the duo enjoying a walk together along the Nepean River during Australia’s World Cup campaign.

Fowler and Cleary could meet in person when she flies to Australia for a fan event with Matildas teammates Alanna Kennedy and Mackenzie Arnold on December 21.

The event will be held at Sydney’s CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, just half an hour’s drive from Cleary’s home in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales.

Sparks between the high-profile sporting couple reportedly started in August following a promotional event in Sydney.

While on holiday in the US, the three-time premiership-winning runner enjoyed a nighttime helicopter ride over Manhattan (pictured)

Cleary had drinks on the rooftop with his friends during the trip to New York, where he was also able to watch UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.

Cleary also let her hair down in Bali during a family vacation (her sister Indi, pictured left).

The halfback injured his knee in the NRL Grand Final, delaying his return to pre-season training with the Panthers (pictured with Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell)

As for the Matildas, changes were expected to the usual starting XI as captain Sam Kerr (foot), goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold (arm), forward Holly McNamara (knee) and defender Charlotte Grant (hamstring) They are injured.

Sarah Hunter, Jada Whyman, Alex Chidiac and Remy Siemsen were recruited into Tony Gustavsson’s team to replace the quartet.

“These last two games of the year will be invaluable,” the Matildas coach said.

“There have been a lot of players who have performed very well lately, so I’m looking forward to seeing how they respond against a quality opponent.”

Canada will also say goodbye to one of the greatest female soccer players of all time: Christine Sinclair, who is ready to play the final games of her distinguished career.

Sinclair, Canada’s 14-time Soccer Player of the Year, has captained her nation since 2006, playing in six World Cups, 10 CONCACAF tournaments and four Olympic Games, winning gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021.