Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    The army repels Israeli aggression on some sites in Damascus

    NNA – The army air defenses intercepted on Saturday an Israeli missile aggression that targeted some points in the surroundings of Damascus city.

    ldquo;Nearly at 1.34 a.m. Saturday, the Israeli enemy carried out a missile aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus,rdquo; a military source told SANA.

    The source added that the army air defenses repelled the aggression and downed most of the missiles, saying that the aggression led to some material damages. — SANA

