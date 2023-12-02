The army repels Israeli aggression on some sites in Damascus

NNA – The army air defenses intercepted on Saturday an Israeli missile aggression that targeted some points in the surroundings of Damascus city.

ldquo;Nearly at 1.34 a.m. Saturday, the Israeli enemy carried out a missile aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus,rdquo; a military source told SANA.

The source added that the army air defenses repelled the aggression and downed most of the missiles, saying that the aggression led to some material damages. — SANA