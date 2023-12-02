Susan Sarandon says she “deeply regrets” comments about Israel-Hamas conflict

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Susan Sarandon has apologized for her recent controversial comments about the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Oscar-winning actress wrote on Instagram on Friday: “I recently attended a demonstration alongside a diverse group of activists seeking to highlight the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for a ceasefire. “I wasn’t planning to speak, but they invited me to come up on stage and say a few words.”

“Intending to communicate my concern about a rise in hate crimes, I said that American Jews, as targets of growing anti-Semitic hatred, ‘are getting a taste of what it is like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subject to violence, ‘” Sarandon continued. “This phrase was a terrible mistake, since it implies that until recently Jews had been oblivious to persecution, when the truth is quite the opposite. As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jews have long known discrimination and religious violence that continues to this day. I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment. “My intention was to show solidarity with the fight against intolerance of all kinds, and I regret not having done so.”

He concluded: “I will continue my commitment to peace, truth, justice and compassion for all people. I hope we can meet with love and a willingness to engage in dialogue, especially with those with whom we disagree.”

Sarandon had attended a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City’s Union Square on Nov. 17, where he made the controversial comments, taking aim at American Jews fearful of rising anti-Semitism.

Following her comments, Sarandon was fired from United Talent Agency last month. A spokesperson for the talent agency confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter At that time, UTA no longer represented the actress.