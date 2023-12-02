Macron to visit Qatar for negotiations on truce and captives in Gaza

NNA – Following the end of the humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza,nbsp;French President Emmanuel Macron willnbsp;visit Qatar, one of the key mediators in the war on Gaza, during which he is scheduled to convene with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Macron will discuss a range of issues pertaining to the war on Gaza, such as strategies to revive the humanitarian pause, release more captives, and negotiate peace talks.

This is in light of reports that at least four settlers with French citizenship are believed to be held captive by Hamas.

Macron will go to Qatar from Dubai, where he attended the COP28 conference and reportedly discussed the war with multiple regional leaders, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi.

Two weeks ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Macron held a phone conversation in which they discussed the war on Gaza and said that the "two-state" principle is the only solution to the situation.

Backtracking statement

Macron has been retracting his initial statements recently, especially before the first truce was first implemented.

The world has to work on a humanitarian ceasefire as the only means of preserving life in the region, according to Macron, who criticized Israeli proposals to force residents into alleged "safe zones" in the southern part of Gaza.

In his address at the humanitarian conference held in Paris, Macron called the proposals a very bad idea that cannot guarantee the safety of those in Gaza.

He also said the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip quot;have no reason or legitimacy and must be stopped.quot;

"De facto – today, civilians are bombed – de facto. These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy," Macron told the BBC on November 11, claiming there was "no justification" for the bombing.

While still saying "Israel" has the "right to defend itself," he still called for an end to the relentless bombing.

"We do urge Israel to stop," he said. — AL MAYADEEN

