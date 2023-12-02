Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

    By

    Dec 2, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – More than 20 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and France, issued a joint statement on Saturday during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai, calling for the tripling of world nuclear energy capacity by 2050 compared to the year 2020. The aim is to reduce dependence on coal and gas.

    This statement was made by the US climate envoy, John Kerry, during his presence in Dubai, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.nbsp;

    However, the list of signatories to the statement does not include China and Russia, two prominent countries currently involved in the construction of nuclear power plants worldwide.

    AFP

    By

    Related Post

    News

    I’m a professional hacker – and these are the 5 things that would allow me to crack into your smartphone within SECONDS

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting US oil and gas industry for global warming

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Beyoncé’s net worth is more than half a billion dollars. Here’s how she earns and spends her fortune.

    Dec 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    I’m a professional hacker – and these are the 5 things that would allow me to crack into your smartphone within SECONDS

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting US oil and gas industry for global warming

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Beyoncé’s net worth is more than half a billion dollars. Here’s how she earns and spends her fortune.

    Dec 2, 2023
    Lebanon News

    US supports “Israel” war on Gaza: White House

    Dec 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy