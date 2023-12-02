Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

NNA – More than 20 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and France, issued a joint statement on Saturday during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai, calling for the tripling of world nuclear energy capacity by 2050 compared to the year 2020. The aim is to reduce dependence on coal and gas.

This statement was made by the US climate envoy, John Kerry, during his presence in Dubai, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.nbsp;

However, the list of signatories to the statement does not include China and Russia, two prominent countries currently involved in the construction of nuclear power plants worldwide.

AFP