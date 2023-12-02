Jimmy Barnes returns to the ARIA charts after being hospitalized and forced to cancel concerts as he battles pneumonia.

<!–

Jimmy Barnes is climbing the charts again following his recent health problems.

The 67-year-old’s Christmas album Blue Christmas has re-entered Australia’s ARIA charts at No. 14 this week.

Blue Christmas was originally released in 2022 and debuted at No. 1, making it Jimmy’s No. 15 on the charts.

The album is currently surpassing other Christmas records, including Michael Bublé’s Christmas (No. 45) and Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas (No. 74).

It comes after Barnes delivered a health update after he was hospitalized with a serious infection and was forced to cancel upcoming concerts.

The rocker said in a statement on Friday that he will not be able to play the By The C festival in Torquay this weekend.

“I know a lot of people travel far away for this gig, so I’m really sorry I won’t be able to see you in Torquay,” he said.

“This infection has left me unconscious for six days, so there is no chance the doctors will let me get out of bed for the next few days.”

Barnes had previously shared the bad news of his illness on his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

“I regret to inform you that I have been receiving intravenous antibiotics for the past 36 hours to treat bacterial pneumonia,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately, this prevented me from traveling to Noumea to join Rock The Boat 2023 as planned,” he continued.

‘My band will continue to perform on board, along with my daughter Mahalia and other special guests.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone for the inconvenience and disappointment this has caused, but doctors have confined me to bed for two days.

‘The timing couldn’t be worse. “I am expected to make a full recovery in time to perform live at By The C in Torquay,” Jimmy concluded.

Jimmy was on bed rest for months earlier this year and was forced to cancel his summer tour to undergo emergency hip surgery.

He underwent major hip surgery in late 2022 to relieve years of chronic pain.

“We had some (live) things planned, but they fell through because of my surgery,” he said at the time.

Barnes spent time recovering at his second home in Thailand with his wife Jane and had been on the mend in recent months.

He had to regain his strength and for a few weeks needed the help of a cane to walk, but by March he had fully recovered.