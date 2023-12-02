US supports “Israel” war on Gaza: White House

NNA – During a press briefing on Friday,nbsp;US National Security Spokesman John Kirby affirmed that the US supports quot;Israelrsquo;squot; initiative to resume bombing Gaza, but claimed its reiteration that it quot;take[s] into account the limitations of the laws of war by minimizing civilian casualties.quot;

He added that the US is working with quot;Israelquot;, Egypt, and Qatarnbsp;to revive the humanitarian ceasefirenbsp;and remains in the position of considering the Palestinian Resistance as the cause for ending the pause.nbsp;

quot;We continue to work with Israel, Egypt, and Qatar on efforts to restore the humanitarian pause in Gaza, but let#39;s be clear about this, it#39;s because of Hamas that this pause ended that they were just simply unable, failed to produce a list of hostages that could enable that pause to be extended,quot; Kirby stated.nbsp;

He claimed however that the US is not in agreement with quot;Israel#39;squot; proposed buffer zone on the border of Gaza.nbsp;

quot;We don#39;t support a reduction in the geographical limits of Gaza,quot; he noted.nbsp;

This comes hours after quot;Israelquot; relayed to several Arab nations its intention to cut out a buffer zone on the Gaza border after the war ends. nbsp;

Too minimal, too late

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also pushed for an extension of the truce during discussions with Israeli and Palestinian officials on his visit to the region.

Upon his departure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to his unrealistic goal of annihilating the resistance in Gaza.nbsp;

The US seems to approach the #39;preach and no practice#39; road in this matter since it keeps asking for an extension of the truce but it contradicts it by announcing thenbsp;minimal effort of sending 3 planesnbsp;to Egypt to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza when the truce was implemented.

The relief comes 52 days too late and is the first of its kind to reach Gaza by the US since the outset of Israeli bombardment that began right after October 7, in which over 15,000 Palestinians were killed.

US President Joe Biden has claimed that he would use the truce to bring more relief into the Strip and the US Agency for International Development announced that with 1.7 million people displaced and 2.2 million in need of help, quot;increased humanitarian supplies are essential to saving lives and alleviatingnbsp;suffering for the most vulnerable.quot;

The temporary truce between the Resistance in Gaza and the Israeli occupation entity, brokered by Qatar and Egypt, expired at 7:00 am Friday without any announcement of its extension.

Shortly after,nbsp;quot;Israelquot; renewed its aggression across Gaza, bombing the Strip indiscriminately.

Palestinian media sources reported that 8 martyrs were killed as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing several areas in the Gaza Strip, includingnbsp;Al-Aqsa TVnbsp;cameraman Abdallah Darwish who was martyred in the occupation raids on the Gaza Strip. — AL MAYADEEN AND NEWS AGENCIES

