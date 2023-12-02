Beyoncé’s net worth is more than half a billion dollars. Here’s how she earns and spends her fortune.

Beyoncé onstage during the Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City, Missouri.

Beyoncé is worth $540 million, according to Forbes estimates. Much of her wealth is linked to the “Renaissance” album and world tour.Here’s how the former Destiny’s Child star made her fortune – and the glamorous ways she spends it.

Beyoncé is bringing her latest world tour to the big screen.

Hitting theaters Friday, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” comes a month after Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” movie broke the box office record for a concert film on its opening weekend, pulling in close to $100 million in North America.

Beyoncé, like Swift, has struck a deal with AMC to self-finance the movie but receive more than half the ticket sales.

That means the movie will add tens of millions to the $461 million the Renaissance tour has already grossed, according to Billboard.

Combined with Jay-Z’s fortune, the Knowles-Carter family’s net worth now stands at about $1.6 billion.

Here’s a run down of how Beyoncé has made her money – and how she spends it.

Beyonce was born in 1981 in Houston. Beyonce Knowles, sister Solange and their parents at the premiere of “Austin Powers in Goldmember” in 2002. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Beyoncé’s father, Matthew Knowles, was a sales executive with Xerox and her mother, Tina, owned a hair salon. It was her childhood dance teacher who first spotted her talent for singing and at the age of seven encouraged her to enter her first talent show, which she won, per Vogue. Ten years later Beyoncé had co-written Destiny’s Child’s first hit “No, No, No” and set them on track to becoming one of the world’s best-selling girl groups. Her father managed her career until 2011 when the two decided to end their business relationship. “I know that she will continue to conquer new territories in music and entertainment,” Matthew Knowles said at the time. Since going solo, Beyoncé’s career has taken off, giving her a net worth of an estimated $540 million. Beyoncé performs at the Grammy Awards in 2017. Getty Images Beyoncé may be the most-decorated artist in Grammys history, but she’s also a savvy entrepreneur. In 2020 she launched Parkwood Entertainment, which she’s referred to as a “multipurpose badass conglomerate.” It’s run by a team of executives that include former Apple, JP Morgan Chase, and Nokia execs. In addition to worldwide tours, she sometimes performs private shows. In January, she was paid $24 million for an hour-long set in a Dubai hotel. The 2016 Formation World Tour grossed a quarter of a billion dollars. Beyonce on stage during the Formation world tour. Getty Images Beyoncé’s album “Lemonade” was released in 2016, debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200 and receiving critical acclaim. Her “Formation World Tour” the same year grossed about $256 million, per Billboard, and she earned $60 million in 2016, making her one of the world’s best-paid celebrities. 2018 was another big year, headlining Coachella and touring with her husband, Jay-Z. Beyoncé headlined Coachella in 2018. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Beyoncé headlined Coachella in 2018, earning an estimated $3 million. A film of the acclaimed performance, “Homecoming,” was released the following year as part of a $60 million deal with Netflix, Bloomberg reported. Jay-Z and Beyoncé also wrapped up their On The Run II Tour in October 2018, which grossed more than $250 million. Much of Beyoncé’s wealth is due to “Renaissance.” Beyoncé performs during the Renaissance tour. Getty Images Released in 2022, her seventh solo album generated about $13 million and became Spotify’s most-streamed album by a female artist on its release. But the world tour to support the album has really raked in the big bucks, generating an estimated $579 million, per Variety. The upcoming movie of the tour, released on December 1, is tracking to make up to $40 million on its opening weekend, per Deadline. Tidal and other business ventures. Beyoncé still owns shares in Tidal since her husband sold the company in 2021. John Lamparski / Getty Beyoncé held a “signficant” stake in Jay-Z’s music streaming service, Tidal, which was sold for about $300 million in May 2021 to Jack Dorsey. She retained her stake and secured an $8.9 million payout, Variety reported. Beyoncé also set up a vegan meal delivery service, 22 Days Nutrition, and Beyoncé Parfums, which has generated sales of $400 million since 2010, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2022, Beyoncé invested in Lemon Perfect, a startup that has raised $42.2 million and is now valued at more than $100 million. Beyoncé has made millions from brand endorsements. Beyoncé launched Ivy Park in 2016. YouTube/WeAreIvyPark Ivy Park, Beyoncé’s sports apparel brand, was first launched with Topshop in 2016 before switching to Adidas in 2020. Though sales have been lower than expected, Adidas paid Beyoncé about $20 million a year for the partnership, per Fortune. She also partnered with the upmarket French label Balmain for a collection based on her Coachella performance, and another for the Renaissance tour. Beyoncé has also made millions from advertisements. Beyoncé at the 2013 Super Bowl in New Orleans. Christopher Polk / Getty The singer signed a $50 million deal with Pepsi to appearing in a commercial during the 2013 Super Bowl. She’s also led campaigns for Giorgio Armani fragrances, Nintendo DS, H&M, L’Oreal, American Express, and launched Tommy Hilfiger’s fragrance True Star, for which she was paid $250,000. Beyoncé is also a bonafide star of the silver screen. “Dreamgirls” was inspired by the story of The Supremes. Paramount Beyoncé reportedly earned $12.5 million for her role in 2006’s “Dreamgirls,” not counting more cash for the soundtrack. Her company, Parkwood Entertainment, has produced films including Cadillac Records in 2008, and Obsessed in 2009, which made $74 million. More recently, Beyoncé voiced Nala in Disney’s “The Lion King: The Gift” in 2019. She was paid $25 million for her role in the film, which grossed more than $1 billion, and won her first Oscar for best original song. Beyoncé also knows how to enjoy her riches. Beyoncé in a vacation photo. Beyonce/Facebook The singer is known for taking luxurious vacations around the world with her family. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have travelled to Brazil, Italy, and Ibiza, and often return to the Dominican Republic, where they stay in a $19.5 million, 35,000 square-foot estate. When she was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir, she rented a villa in Malibu for $500,000 a month. The property sold for $50 million in 2018. Beyoncé can also retreat to the private island in the Bahamas bought by Jay-Z for $4 million. The couple have rented this ultra-luxury yacht. The Galactica Star yacht the Carter-Knowles have hired. Jeff Brown Jay Z and Beyoncé have also spent vacations on the Galactica Star, a $73 million luxury yacht reportedly owned by Nigerian energy magnate Kola Aluko. To stay on this exclusive yacht, you need to know the owner – but it will still cost a reported $900,000 a week. A penthouse suite in the Hotel Le Meurice in Paris is another favored European getaway for the couple, which goes for $20,000 a night. Beyoncé has also spent plenty on property. Beyonce and Jay-Z broke a record for most expensive property sold in California. Anthony Barcelo The couple purchased a Malibu home for $200 million this May. Just steps away from the ocean, it’s the most expensive home ever sold in California and the second-most expensive property deal in US history. That’s in addition to a whole portfolio of properties including an $88 million Bel-Air mansion in Los Angeles, the $4.45 million converted church in the Garden District of New Orleans, a Tribeca penthouse apartment, and a $26 million, seven-bedroom mansion in the Hamptons. Beyoncé is thought to own one of the world’s most expensive cars, and a private jet. A Bombardier Challenger 850 private jet. Shutterstock Beyoncé is said to own a $2 million 2010 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport and a custom $1 million Mercedes van with its own washroom and $150,000 sound system. In 2021, it’s thought that the couple bought a one-of-a kind Boat Tail Rolls-Royce for $20 million, complete with a “Blue Ivy” leather interior and a fridge holding Armand de Brignac champagne. The producer is part-owned by Jay-Z. Oh, and for Father’s Day a few years ago Knowles bought Jay-Z a $40 million Bombardier Challenger 850 private jet that can seat 15 people, The Telegraph reported. Beyoncé spares no expense to look good. Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend in 2023. Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal “It should cost a billion to look this good,” Beyoncé sings on Pure/Honey. Well, her manicures reportedly cost $1,000 and she reportedly wears $60 mink eyelashes disposed of after a single use. That would add up to – which amounts to $22,000 a year if she wore a pair every day. Beyoncé is a client of Jacob the Jeweler, which sells watches and jewelry worth $200,000 to $1 million – and has been known to wear several pieces by designer Lorraine Schwartz valued at $7.5 million. On one holiday alone, the performer was said to have packed clothes worth $25,000. NBA games to the finest restaurants. Beyonce, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson at the 67th NBA All-Star Game. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Beyoncé and her family are regulars at NBA games, where the average cost of a courtside ticket is about $2,000, according to Sportskeeda. The couple have been spotted at Le Cirque, one of New York’s most exclusive restuarants and in 2013 reportedly spent almost $100,000 on drinks for VIP guests at an Atlanta nightclub. At home Beyoncé is said to employ a $7,500 a month live-in chef and a $4,000 a month dietician, but while on the Renaissance tour she hired a vegan chef and three personal chefs for herself and her inner circle, The New York Times reported. No expenses spared with gifts. Beyoncé and Jay Z’s oldest child, Blue Ivy, at the Grammy Awards in 2018. Kevin Mazur / Getty For her first birthday Blue Ivy was given an $80,000 diamond-encrusted Barbie doll, on top of a $100,000 birthday party and a $600,000 gold rocking horse. Before the twins Rumi and Sir were born, the couple splurged on matching gold cribs costing $75,000. All three children have been decked out in designer clothes from the likes of Gucci. Blue Ivy has been spotted in a dress by designer Mischka Aoki worth more than $8,000. Beyoncé has also donated millions to charity and social enterprises. Beyoncé performs during the 2023 Renaissance World Tour. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé recently donated $100,000 to four historically Black colleges, and her charity BeyGOOD funds scholarships and works with UNICEF to tackle gender inequality and raise money for natural disasters. In the ftermath of Hurricane Harvey, she served meals to the community in her native Houston and founded Knowles-Temenos Place Apartments for those displaced from the storm, donating at least $7 million since to keep them running. The singer also pledged $6 million in support of mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic and teamed up with her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, to provide free Covid testing in Houston, along with grocery vouchers and free meals.

