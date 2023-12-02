Iraq warns Washington against any attack targeting its territory

NNA – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Soudani warned the US against any attacks on Iraqi territory during a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

These concerns emerged following US strikes in late November targeting pro-Iranian fighters in Iraq.

Al-Soudani underlined Iraq#39;s rejection of any attack on its territory and reaffirmed the commitment to protect the advisers of the international coalition present in Iraq.

These attacks on US troops were on pause during the truce between Israel and Hamas, which ended recently.

US strikes in November targeted Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization forces, positions in Iraq, killing nine people.

The ldquo;Islamic Resistance in Iraq,rdquo; made up of groups affiliated with Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, claimed most of the attacks against the troops.

AFP