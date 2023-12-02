Wales manager Warren Gatland calls Owen Farrell’s decision to retire from England a “defining moment” as he reveals his own experience with social media trolls.

Farrell will miss next year’s Six Nations campaign and likely summer tours

Saracen rugby director agreed that it should be a wake-up call for the sport

SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: Owen Farrell’s brave decision should set the tone

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Wales manager Warren Gatland has described Owen Farrell’s decision to make himself unavailable for the England squad as a “defining moment” for international sport.

The Red Roses captain announced his decision to retire from the team ahead of England’s 2024 Six Nations campaign earlier this week.

Farrell is also thought to be unlikely to travel to Japan and New Zealand in the summer.

The Saracens star’s choice stems from his desire to safeguard his and his family’s mental health, after receiving years of public backlash that reached a toxic peak over the summer and during England’s World Cup campaign.

Despite his international break, the RFU are believed to be keen to facilitate the England captain’s return as soon as possible and are willing to offer him one of their new central contracts.

Warren Gatland backed Owen Farrell’s decision to pause England duties this week

Farrell said the decision was driven by the need to safeguard his and his family’s mental health.

But Gatland defended in his column sport telegraph that rugby should take Farrell’s decision seriously and use it as a ‘wake-up call’ for the abuse suffered by players in the public and on social media.

“In many ways, Owen’s decision represents a defining moment for the game,” the New Zealander said. “It is a sad day for rugby and a sad day for the sport to see someone of Owen’s level in the game having to make the decision to step away from the international stage just to protect his family.

“But ironically, in making his decision, it could be the best thing for the game as it will highlight some of the terrible things that are happening in rugby, particularly on the social media front.”

Gatland, who was re-elected to his second term in charge of Wales in 2022, shared that although he was “largely protected” from abuse on social media, he had been personally attacked by a troll who “He’s been sending me smart, sarcastic comments.

The 60-year-old added that he continued to receive messages even after tracking down the sender and then letting him know he knew who he was.

He also revealed that he had been concerned about the abuse directed at his son Bryn, a professional Super Rugby player for New Zealand’s North Harbour, and that as a father the threats against his son were “difficult to accept”.

“Ultimately the rugby community cares about people and I think it’s time for the vast majority of us who are disgusted by what’s happening to stand up for each other a little more, or if you see something online that doesn’t work, shoot.” down,” Gatland added.

“It’s time for the silent majority to become the loud majority and get these people’s attention.”

Farrell’s director of club rugby, Mark McCall, echoed these statements and expressed his full support for his player in the face of the “shameful” abuse he has received.

“Rugby probably (needs to do something),” McCall said. ‘This is a wake-up call for all concerned.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said the choice of their number 10 should be a “wake-up call”

Farrell has suffered years of public backlash and was frequently booed at this autumn’s RWC.

There is no way a player or person like Owen should have to face what he has faced for a longer period of time.

‘I have worked with Owen every day for 15 years. He is a family man. They have always come first.

Welsh international Dan Biggar also shares the sentiment, adding in a conversation with Mail Sport: “This is a wake-up call for the game. For someone with as big a profile as Owen to come out and do this is a huge help not just for the players but also for the clubs.

“As a coach or director of rugby, there is always pressure to have your best players on the field to get results and something like this could make other teams stand up and deal with things as well as it seems England and Saracens have done. “. ‘