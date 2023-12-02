Fiona Phillips, 62, blames her early diagnosis of dementia on 11 years of 3am breakfast TV appearances, as the former GMTV presenter reveals her symptoms could be reduced thanks to an innovative drug trial.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Fiona Phillips has revealed she believes her 11-year stint as a breakfast TV presenter could be the reason she contracted Alzheimer’s at such a young age.

The TV presenter, who announced she had been diagnosed with the disease in July, presented ITV’s GMTV between 1997 and 2008, which meant she had to get up around 3am on the days she presented the show.

The star, 62, who worked alongside Eamonn Holmes on the show which started at 6am, said: “I wonder why I contracted this terrible disease.” I wonder if all the years of waking up so early when I worked at GMTV contributed to me getting Alzheimer’s so young.’

The star, who is married to This Morning editor Martin Frizell, was told she had the disease in 2022.

She was put on medication in an attempt to slow her symptoms, something she says seems to be working for her.

In an interview with Women&Home magazine, Fiona said: ‘I’m in a clinical trial and the signs are positive.

‘I am participating in a breakthrough drug trial trying to find a cure. This is a new drug and a placebo, and I have no idea which one I’m taking.

‘When I went for my six-month check-up in October, I had cognitive tests to see where my brain was, which showed it was in the same place as the year before.

‘I am hopeful that the drug will keep the disease where it is. I would prefer not to have to be in court, but I am very grateful to be.

“There are risks, including bleeding in the brain, so I’m a guinea pig, but there’s a real chance I can help.”

Fiona, who has two children with Mark, shocked her millions of fans earlier this year when she revealed that, like her parents, she had Alzheimer’s.

However, the star says she is “pretending” she doesn’t have the disease so she can continue enjoying her life.

She still meets friends for coffee and walks, although she admitted that Mark, her husband of 26 years, worries about her when she works.

‘I know I can still have a great life. I just get on with things. I’m pretending it hasn’t happened and not giving it any space in my life right now.’

The journalist praised her husband Martin Frizell, editor of ITV’s This Morning, describing him as “amazing” (pictured together in 2013).

‘I know Martin is worried about what I do when he is at work or has to go out at night, and if I am eating. But this is not me anymore. I’m not going to give up. I still have a lot to wait’

‘My diagnosis is definitely not all doom and gloom. There is still a lot of light in the darkness and we always have to look for it.

Fiona presented GMTV for over a decade before leaving the show (pictured alongside Eamonn Holmes)

Fiona, who left GMTV in December 2008 for family reasons, said that since her diagnosis she speaks her mind more and has become more “honest” with people.

He added that no one has reacted badly to his most candid comments.

“Martin says I have no filter now, and it’s true,” Fiona said.

‘I come out with some fun stuff. I have become more honest with people, which I don’t see as a negative thing.

“No one has reacted badly and most of the time I congratulate people and say things that I would have thought but that have not escaped me.

I think Martin gets a little exasperated sometimes, but all my friends are used to it by now.

Contact the Alzheimer’s Society if you need help on 0333 150 3456 or visit alzheimers.org.uk.