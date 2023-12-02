Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    At least 88 arrested in anti-drug raids in Turkey

    Dec 2, 2023

    NNA – Turkish security forces on Friday arrested over 88 wanted suspects in countrywide anti-drug raids, according to police.

    According to the statement issued by Security General Directorate, security personnel conducted operations against narcotics in 84 districts in 81 provinces that were determined to have the most drug trafficking in the country.

    Out of 21,419 ID checks, 12 people were taken into custody along with the 88 suspects who were wanted by the police.

    Around 3,000 officers split into teams, backed by 67 sniffer dogs and eight helicopters, targeted at least 6,000 addresses and cars across the country simultaneously.

    The police seized drugs in many forms, including about 650 grams of heroin, 21,41 kilograms of marijuana, and 12,350 packs of contraband cigarettes. — World Bulletin

