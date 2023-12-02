Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    PM Mikati: Working to enhance health and environmental conditions

    NNA – Lebanonrsquo;s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, considers health a fundamental factor motivating the enhancement of a healthy climate and environment for the future of humanity.

    He noted that the Lebanese delegation is active in addressing critical Lebanon-related issues.

    In addition, Mikati stated that Lebanon will seek to benefit from the Loss and Damage Fund and contribute to developing green areas.

    On the situation in Gaza, he said, quot;The resumption of fighting in Gaza is a source of concern for officials, and everyone is working to stabilize the ceasefire. This war will remain a stain on Israel.quot; — LBC ENGLISH NEWS

