    Al-Makary sponsors launch of “Pravda TV” platform in the Russian House: We are committed to protecting freedoms at all costs

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, sponsored the launch of the media platform (PRAVDA TV) at a ceremony held at the Russian House in Verdun, in the presence of the Caretaker Minister of Displaced, Issam Charafeddine, the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, and a number of political, academic and media figures.

    Speaking during the ceremony, the Minister regretted how some Lebanese parties wanted to move towards Resolution 1701, but had not seen any Israeli violation of this resolution since 2006, saying: ldquo;We always ask the Lebanese media to speak the truth because we do not have the ability to build the media, nor a media future, nor a future among the peoples without the clear truth.quot;

    In this context, the Minister asked Pravda TV to always convey the truth, which is the basis of everything, stressing that Lebanon has freedoms and that the Ministry is committed to protecting these freedoms at all costs.
