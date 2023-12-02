Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    News

    Claudia Winkleman to quit BBC Radio 2 show

    By

    Dec 2, 2023 , ,
    Claudia Winkleman to quit BBC Radio 2 show

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Claudia Winkleman has announced she will stop presenting her BBC Radio 2 Saturday morning show next year.

    After three years of presenting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the station announced in the December 2 program that it will present its last edition in March.

    Comedian and actor Romesh Ranganathan, who currently hosts a show on the station from midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturdays, will take over Winkleman’s schedule in April.

    Winkleman said: “I love Radio 2 and it has been a privilege to present the Saturday morning show for three years.

    “I will miss our amazing guests, our brilliant listeners and the one and only Sally Traffic.

    “The truth is that my children are growing excessively fast, so I have decided to follow them around the house before they leave permanently.

    “I am incredibly grateful to everyone who works on the show, I will continue to visit them with poorly made cookies and pester the bosses to come up with the occasional special.”

    She added that she “couldn’t be happier” than Ranganathan, who will fill in for her on Saturday mornings.

    “He laughs out loud in a bright, funny way, and every week I hear my children beg me to leave them alone,” she added.

    Claudia Winkleman to quit BBC Radio 2 show

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Napoleon created the greatest collection of jewellery in the world to lavish on Josephine – and embellish his imperial ambitions. No wonder those opulent gems play a starring role in Ridley Scott’s epic film

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Is it the flu, Covid or just a cold? Ultimate guide on how to tell your symptoms apart this winter

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Some airline pilots carry plane trading cards — here’s how to get one

    Dec 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Napoleon created the greatest collection of jewellery in the world to lavish on Josephine – and embellish his imperial ambitions. No wonder those opulent gems play a starring role in Ridley Scott’s epic film

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Is it the flu, Covid or just a cold? Ultimate guide on how to tell your symptoms apart this winter

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Some airline pilots carry plane trading cards — here’s how to get one

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Sue Wagner, Muffy MacMillan, and other big names denounce the enduring gender gap in funding during entrepreneurship summit for women

    Dec 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy