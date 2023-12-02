How going to bed at the same time every night is more important than getting seven hours per night

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Seven hours is the optimal amount of time you should sleep, according to multiple studies.

Research has long shown that those who sleep six to eight hours a day are less likely to develop a number of diseases and even live longer.

But what about bedtime?

Surprisingly, recent research suggests that maintaining a consistent sleep routine may be more beneficial than spending more time sleeping.

Dr. Chris Winter, neurologist, sleep expert and host of the show Sleep offline Podcast, told DailyMail.com that he recommends going to bed and waking up at the same time every morning.

“In general, sleep schedules are important because our bodies function better when they are able to anticipate what’s coming instead of simply reacting to it,” she said.

A study published last month found that going to bed at the same time every night reduced the risk of premature death by 20 percent.

‘Your body anticipates that rest will happen at a certain time. So if that’s always on the go, a lot of the things that happen as a result of sleep don’t happen or aren’t as effective because your brain isn’t completely sure when it’s coming.

A study published last month in The sleep diary He found that maintaining a regular sleep routine reduced the risk of premature death by 20 percent.

The researchers also noted that while the amount of time spent sleeping was important, shorter, more regular sleep was associated with a lower risk of premature death than longer sleep with inconsistent bedtimes.

Dr. Winter uses the example of some shift workers who regularly alternate day and night shifts, causing them to go to bed at inconsistent times.

However, people who constantly work night shifts will have a lower risk of health problems, since their sleep routine is regular.

Throughout the day, the body produces hormones such as cortisol, which regulates stress, and serotonin, which controls mood.

In a healthy person, cortisol levels peak around 8am, which wakes us up, and fall to their lowest level at 3am the next day, before peaking again five hours later.

Ideally, this 8am peak will be triggered by exposure to sunlight, if not by an alarm. When you do, your adrenal glands and brain will start pumping adrenaline.

After midday, cortisol levels begin to steadily decline. The metabolism slows down and fatigue appears. Gradually, serotonin is converted into melatonin, which induces drowsiness.

Because sleep is always changing for shift workers, their bodies cannot properly regulate hormone production, resulting in poor sleep, difficulty concentrating, lack of energy, and low mood.

However, don’t stress if you can’t fall asleep at your scheduled bedtime.

“I think people sometimes get really nervous if they try to make their wake-up time or bedtime too strict because then they can’t fall asleep at that time. That’s OK,” Dr. Winter said.

‘The chances of you, for the next year, going to bed at 11 o’clock every night and always falling asleep within five minutes are slim to none. “If you go to bed tonight at 11 o’clock and you don’t feel like you’re going to fall asleep, I think the first thing you need to understand is that this is normal.”

And if you go to bed later one night, don’t take a long nap to compensate. This could make it harder to fall asleep when it’s time to go to bed.

“Naps often perpetuate the sleep problem and turn an isolated, difficult night of falling asleep into something much more chronic and sustained,” Dr. Winter said.

The Sleep Foundation recommends winding down at the same time every night with a book, music, or a warm bath to get your body used to a consistent routine.