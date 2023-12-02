Nathan Buckley loads up the PDA on girlfriend Brodie Ryan before serenading her with the microphone at her karaoke-themed birthday party.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nathan Buckley has never been shy about publicly praising his girlfriend Brodie Ryan.

So it’s no surprise that the AFL legend, 51, was showing off his PDA with the brunette beauty at her surprise 35th birthday party at Melbourne’s Crown Casino on Friday night.

At the karaoke-themed party, all the guests jumped on the microphone to sing their hearts out, including Buckley, who serenaded Brodie with Roy Orbison’s Pretty Woman.

Sharing a video of the romantic moment on Instagram, Brodie gushed: “Just a pretty woman being serenaded by her love.”

In the clip, the former football star put his arm around Brodie’s shoulder and pulled her close as she performed the classic rock song.

Nathan Buckley was packing on the PDA with girlfriend Brodie Ryan at his surprise 35th birthday party at Melbourne’s Crown Casino on Friday night.

Sharing a video of the romantic moment on Instagram, Brodie gushed: “Just a pretty woman being serenaded by her love.”

At one point, the pair even joined forces to perform a duet on Cher’s If I Could Turn Back Time.

Gushing about the surprise party on social media, Brodie wrote: “Thank you to my beautiful partner.”

She continued, “You make me feel special every day, but last night was next level.”

Brodie was joined by a handful of famous friends at the party, including Bachelor star Zoe O’Brien and Justin McKeone, ex-husband of model Olivia Molly Rogers.

At one point, the pair even joined forces to perform Cher’s If I Could Turn Back Time as a duet.

The happy couple posed with two friends at the lavish party

Brodie’s birthday party isn’t the first time Buckley has praised the dark-haired business manager.

‘I feel very lucky to have known Brodie as a partner I love and respect. Life is good,” he told the Herald Sun in September.

In an interview in August, Brodie said the secret to her romance with Buckley was that they “share the same values.”

“Helping others be the best version of themselves and prioritizing their mental health and well-being and giving back to others is a passion that Nath and I have always shared and these themes and different initiatives were a big attraction for each of us at first” , said. the Herald Sun at a charity function.

Brodie appears to have settled into the WAG role well since finding love with the AFL legend.

“We had a very similar upbringing and shared many of the same values ​​because of this,” he continued.

“I have always been excited about helping others where I can, and I am inspired to have a partner who exercises this same passion every day with their family, friends, and the greater community.”

Brodie said Nathan’s profile has given her the opportunity to help others overcome hardships and give back, and that she is “inspired” by the work he does.

Enamored with her new love, she gushed, “He’s a beautiful person.”