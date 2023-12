NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, wrote today on platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;We congratulate thenbsp;sister country of the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of its 52nd National Day, an ongoing risingnbsp;story of achievement and progress…May you always be proud of more achievements and progress, hoping fornbsp;continued advancementnbsp;and prosperity!quot;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.