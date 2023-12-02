Alfreton Town’s FA Cup second round match against Walsall was POSTPONED just six minutes before kick-off due to a frozen pitch – with the game scheduled to be broadcast live on BBC One!

Alfreton Town’s FA Cup second round match against Walsall postponed

Authorities deemed the course unplayable after temperatures dropped to -2º

Alfreton Town’s FA Cup second round match against Walsall was postponed just six minutes before kick-off due to adverse weather conditions, with Walsall manager Mat Sadler describing the pitch as “rock hard”.

The match was to be broadcast live on BBC One, but the broadcaster had to quickly change its programming, switching to its ‘Money for Nothing’ programme.

Adverse weather conditions hit Derbyshire overnight, with temperatures dropping to -2 degrees before the match.

Alfreton’s grounds staff and volunteers had been working hard this morning to ensure the match went ahead, with the players completing their pre-match warm-ups.

Fans had taken their positions in the stands at the Impact Arena, but moments before the match began, the FA announced it would be postponed.

A statement from Alfreton Town on X (formerly Twitter) read: ‘GAME OVER. Despite our best efforts, unfortunately the match was canceled by the referees.

‘Apologies to those who have traveled. We will provide more updates when we have them.”

Officials were seen speaking to club representatives before the match, and referee Sam Allison and his team deemed the conditions too unplayable.

He was seen speaking to Walsall boss Sadler and Alfreton Town manager Billy Heath explaining the decision to abandon the game on the BBC’s live coverage.

Despite the frigid conditions, match officials had carried out a pitch inspection at 11.30am on Saturday morning, but were waiting to make a final decision on conditions before the match.

Walsall manager Mat Sadler told BBC One: “As soon as I walked in here I thought the game would be over.” It’s hard as a rock and it’s not getting any hotter.

‘I know they left it as late as possible to see if it could be played, but it seemed dangerous to me.

“I think common sense has prevailed in that. The game was never going to be played as soon as the covers were removed, the mouths of the goals were hard as stones.

“The correct decision was to have it cancelled.”

The FA added in a social media post: “Our thoughts are with the two groups of fans who traveled to Club Impact Arena.

“The support shown to their teams is incredible and we look forward to welcoming them to the rescheduled fixture.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Warnock told BBC Sport: “Player safety is paramount, the response from the players and what they say to the coaches and referees is that it’s not right to keep playing.”

‘It becomes dangerous. “It’s a real shame because we all want this game to go ahead, the fans have come out and I’m sure there is a safety aspect for all the fans coming out.”

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup will take place on Sunday and it will be announced when this match will be replayed.

It comes as a cold snap has wreaked havoc on the English Football League, with Manchester United’s plans to fly to Newcastle restricted as flights from Manchester Airport were grounded due to adverse conditions.

More to continue…