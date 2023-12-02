Model divides opinion after revealing she creates her own bubble bath – using RAW egg

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A model has stunned social media users by creating her own homemade bubble bath, using raw eggs.

Hannah James mixed the breakfast staple with honey and shampoo, before getting into the bath.

In a TikTok, the 26-year-old films herself separating the egg white before adding a spoonful of other ingredients.

The former trapeze artist, who has 117,000 followers on Instagram (@hannahjames710_), then whisks the mixture before pouring it into a running bath.

And the result is a mountain of foam.

“I found an article about it online and couldn’t believe it, so I wanted to try it for myself,” said Hannah, who is from Manchester but now lives in Spain.

‘One of the first times I tried it was in a jacuzzi and the bubbles almost touched the ceiling and I knew I was on to something special.

‘The bubbles made from the egg mixture last longer and are foamier and larger than normal bubbles – it’s like the start of whipping a meringue!

‘I love making bubble bath because the bubbles are superior and it’s made with natural ingredients instead of harsh chemicals!

“If I’m somewhere with a hot tub, it’s a no-brainer because of the enormous amount of foam it produces.”

The model, who earns £80,000 a month ($100,000 USD) from her content creation, has left users divided over the hack.

Some people were intrigued, while others felt it was too “weird” to bathe in eggs.

Rosie said: “Sounds like a great idea, I’ll give it a try.”

Eve said, “Genius looks better than using chemicals.”

Another follower said: ‘The raw egg will be poached at the end of the bath.’

Someone else added: “Disgusting and weird but you can’t go wrong with bubbles.”

Follower Will said: “Ugh, raw eggs.” [sic]

Hannah previously made headlines after sharing how she managed to pay off her debts by selling obscene content online.

Her mother enrolled the former trapeze artist in a circus school to find an outlet for her “hyper energy” and she often practiced tricks with food.

In one video, she broke more than 1,000 eggs on herself.

He also tied himself in knots and had 1,000 hot dogs thrown at him.

The artist now uses professional lighting, a smoke machine and pole dancing to surprise her audience.

And eggs, of course.

She previously said: “I dreamed of a free, flexible working life that was full of fun and that’s what I thought the circus could give me, but now I have all that and complete control of my time.”

‘My performing arts degree left me with tens of thousands of debt and offered me limited career prospects.

‘I have been able to pay off my debt easily once I went full-time into live streaming.

“From an early age I knew that a conventional nine to five schedule was not for me and I used my circus-style shows and theater performances to stand out.”