UNRWA: Fears of an outbreak of hepatitis in Gaza

NNA – Director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza, Thomas White, revealed that one of the UN agencyrsquo;s schools in the Palestinian Strip is witnessing an outbreak of ldquo;Hepatitis A.rdquo;

ldquo;In one of our schools, we now have an outbreak of Hepatitis A,rdquo; White said in an interview with the BBC in a post on quot;Xquot;.

He added that the risk of infectious diseases already exists in Gaza, because UNRWA schools, which can accommodate 1,500 people, currently have more than 6,000 people in the south of the Strip.

