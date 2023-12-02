US announces during COP28 a contribution of $3 billion to largest climate fund

NNA – US Vice President Kamala Harris announced today, Saturday, during the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) held in Dubai, the contribution of three billion dollars to the ldquo;Green Climate Fund,rdquo; after the richest country in the world stopped contributing to it for years, acording to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

Harris, who represents the US President at the conference, said, quot;I am proud to announce a new commitment of three billion dollars to the Green Climate Fund.quot;

Arrivingnbsp;in the Emirates on the same day to attend the conference, she said, ldquo;We are at a pivotal moment. Our collective action, or worse, our inaction, will have an impact on billions of people for decades.rdquo;

Although it is conditional on the approval of the US Congress, this announcement constituted a long-awaited positive signal, with the hope of calming tensions between countries of the North and South over global financing to mitigate the climate crisis, which is a thorny issue in the United Nations negotiations to combat climate change.

