Macron calls for redoubling efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza

NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron called on Saturday for quot;redoubling efforts to reach a permanent ceasefirequot; in the Gaza Strip, which is again being subjected to Israeli bombing following the end of the truce with Hamas.

Macron said in a press conference in Dubai, quoted by Agence France-Presse, where he is participating in the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28), ldquo;It is very clear that the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip is a matter of concern and has been the focus of many discussions.rdquo;

He considered that quot;this situation requires redoubling efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire, to release all hostages still held by Hamas, to provide the people of Gaza with the aid they urgently need, and to make Israel confident of restoring its security.quot;

