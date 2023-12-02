Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Macron calls for redoubling efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza

    By

    Dec 2, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron called on Saturday for quot;redoubling efforts to reach a permanent ceasefirequot; in the Gaza Strip, which is again being subjected to Israeli bombing following the end of the truce with Hamas.

    Macron said in a press conference in Dubai, quoted by Agence France-Presse, where he is participating in the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28), ldquo;It is very clear that the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip is a matter of concern and has been the focus of many discussions.rdquo;

    He considered that quot;this situation requires redoubling efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire, to release all hostages still held by Hamas, to provide the people of Gaza with the aid they urgently need, and to make Israel confident of restoring its security.quot;

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Napoleon created the greatest collection of jewellery in the world to lavish on Josephine – and embellish his imperial ambitions. No wonder those opulent gems play a starring role in Ridley Scott’s epic film

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Is it the flu, Covid or just a cold? Ultimate guide on how to tell your symptoms apart this winter

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Some airline pilots carry plane trading cards — here’s how to get one

    Dec 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Napoleon created the greatest collection of jewellery in the world to lavish on Josephine – and embellish his imperial ambitions. No wonder those opulent gems play a starring role in Ridley Scott’s epic film

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Is it the flu, Covid or just a cold? Ultimate guide on how to tell your symptoms apart this winter

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Some airline pilots carry plane trading cards — here’s how to get one

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Sue Wagner, Muffy MacMillan, and other big names denounce the enduring gender gap in funding during entrepreneurship summit for women

    Dec 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy