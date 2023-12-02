Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    More than 100 martyrs, wounded in an Israeli bombing of Jabalia camp, Hamas announces its targeting of enemy crowds east of Magin settlement

    NNA – Hamas movement announced that it targeted crowds of Israeli occupation army forces east of the Magin settlement with a missile barrage, while Israel bombed the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, killing and wounding more than 100 people, according to quot;Sky News Arabiaquot;.

    Hamas also announced that it targeted the Gaza Strip settlements, Kissufim, Nirim, and Third Eye, with missile attacks.

    Palestinian media said, quot;More than 100 Palestinians were martyrednbsp;as Israeli aircraft bombed a house with families and displaced people in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.quot;

    Press sources told quot;Russia Todayquot; that the Israeli army fired phosphorus bombs at the center of Jabalia camp, north of Gaza.

    The Palestinian Red Crescent also announced that 29 people were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.
