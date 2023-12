Theo Wargo

Susan Sarandon has apologized for her anti-Jewish comments at a pro-Palestinian rally last month in NYC, saying her choice of words was a “terrible mistake.”

The Oscar winning actress told a rally at Union Square in New York City on Nov. 17 that Jews are “getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.”

The 77-year-old, who was dropped by her talent agency UTA following the comments, took to Instagram Friday night to apologize.

