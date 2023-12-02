Is it the flu, Covid or just a cold? Ultimate guide on how to tell your symptoms apart this winter

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Many of them will suffer from a runny nose, cough and sore throat this winter. But it can be difficult to know if a cold, flu or Covid is responsible.

While symptoms can vary between people, the common cold is usually mild and more of a “nuisance”, while the flu or Covid can keep you in bed for days, experts say.

Health chiefs warned this week that a wave of winter respiratory viruses is coming imminently, and cases of the vomiting bug norovirus are already soaring.

So, to help you distinguish between the viruses, MailOnline has asked doctors and scientists to break down the most common symptoms of each.

The graph shows common symptoms (green checkmark), occasional and possible symptoms (orange circle) and symptoms that never occur (red cross) with the common cold, flu and Covid.

Cold

A common cold can affect you at any time of the year, but it is most likely to affect you in the winter months, as with all respiratory illnesses.

“Cold symptoms are more of a cold with a runny nose, sneezing, sore throat and stuffy nose,” says Cardiff University emeritus professor Ron Eccles, who has spent decades researching the pesky bugs that cause them.

That means that if your symptoms are primarily limited to the upper respiratory tract, it’s likely a cold, he says.

Rhinoviruses are the most common cause of a cold, but a minor nose and throat infection can be caused by one of more than 200 different viruses.

Cold weather alone cannot cause a cold. But the body is more susceptible to infections when the immune system is weaker, which may be due to a drop in temperature, says Professor Eccles.

“Colds usually develop gradually and can cause cough, congestion and fatigue,” says Dr Hana Patel, a London-based NHS GP.

“They attack you with things like a runny nose or a sore throat.”

Colds can be differentiated from the flu in that they tend to be “a nuisance,” while the flu “can knock you down and keep you in bed,” says Dr. Patel.

However, overlapping symptoms between cold and flu, including sneezing and nasal congestion, can make clinical diagnosis difficult, explains Dr Samuel White, from Nottingham Trent University’s Medical Technologies Innovation Centre, who has spent years researching the immune system. .

There is a lot of crossover in symptoms between a cold and the flu, which is also more common in the middle of winter.

Caused by influenza viruses, the illness usually causes cough, which is the most common crossover symptom.

But experts say that although many symptoms are similar, the flu is usually much more intense and affects the entire body.

“Flu symptoms typically involve body symptoms such as chills, fever, headache and muscle aches,” according to Professor Eccles.

“The flu gets worse because the symptoms affect the entire body and are not limited to a cold.”

The flu tends to cause “more severe manifestations”, according to Professor Philippe Wilson, of the One Health, Medical Technologies Innovation Facility at Nottingham Trent University, who has worked on numerous clinical trials and studied a number of diseases in both humans and in animals.

In fact, one of the main differences is that the flu can cause stomach problems.

Explaining this, Professor Eccles says: ‘These can include higher fever, deep body aches and pronounced fatigue. In addition, gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea are more common in cases of flu.

The flu also has the potential to be life-threatening. But this is usually only the case for people over 65, those who are pregnant, or those who have long-term health problems. A cold only has the same effect in extremely rare cases.

It is recommended that this group receive an annual flu vaccine to help protect them against serious illness.

Professor Wilson said: “People generally experience more pronounced discomfort with flu.”

‘The increased severity of symptoms, along with the potential for complications such as pneumoniaunderlines the importance of distinguishing between the two for proper management.’

Runny nose, sore throat, headache, persistent cough and fatigue are common signs of Covid.

COVID-19

At the beginning of the Covid pandemic, loss of taste or smell, a continuous cough and fever were the three telltale signs of the virus.

But as new variants evolved and both vaccines and repeated waves of infection mitigated the threat of the virus, the official list of symptoms continued to grow.

Now, runny nose, sore throat, headache, persistent cough and fatigue are reported signs of the virus.

The virus is still circulating in the UK, but it is not making Britons sick at the same rate as in previous winters.

Although many Covid symptoms, such as cough and nasal congestion, are shared with those of the flu and cold, Professor Wilson explains that the virus can have a “more persistent and pronounced impact on the respiratory system.”

He added: “Fever is a common sign and in the case of Covid it tends to be longer and higher compared to typical colds.”

Another symptom that is less common in colds and flu but is detected in those infected with Covid is difficulty breathing, which according to Professor Wilson can range from mild to severe.

A more unique and distinctive symptom of Covid is the sudden loss of taste and smell, which is much less common in the common cold and flu.

Professor Wilson said: “Beyond these primary symptoms, severe cases of Covid can lead to complications such as chest pain, confusion and bluish discoloration of the lips or face, indicating the need for immediate medical attention.”

However, Dr. White emphasizes that getting vaccinated is “essential for preventing infection from common diseases like the flu.”

He added: “While there are shared symptoms, Covid is distinguished by its potential to cause severe outcomes and unique manifestations such as loss of taste and smell.

“Prioritizing vaccines and complying with preventive measures remains paramount to mitigate the impact of these respiratory diseases.”