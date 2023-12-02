Baz Luhrmann admits he hasn’t seen ‘Priscilla’ yet

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Among the big-name Hollywood titles screening at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is Sofia Copolla’s Venice-Leaning. priscillastarring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, which tells the story of Priscilla Presley and her tumultuous relationship with Elvis.

Of all the high-profile festival attendees many would expect to have seen the film is Red Sea jury head Baz Luhrmann, who recently delved into similar territory with his hit biopic. elvisin which Austin Butler played the King.

But talking to The Hollywood Reporter Before assuming jury duties at the festival, Luhrmann admitted that, although Coppola was a “very good friend”, he had not yet had the opportunity to see him. “I haven’t seen the movie, I’ve just been too busy,” he explained. “But I’m dying to see it.”

Both elvis and priscilla They may have come out practically within a year of each other, but Luhrmann says having two major films back-to-back simply validates Presley’s iconic status.

“Elvis’s life was so big in such a short time and he is such an important part of the fabric of contemporary culture,” he said. “But it has been seen somewhat away from it. It’s been turned into wallpaper and a joke. But all it says is that if you want to look at modern America from the ’50s onward, you can’t help but look at the canvas of Elvis Presley’s life.”

Luhrmann added: “I’m sure there will be many more films about Elvis and Priscilla told with other characters and from very different points of view. Because it just demonstrates the validity of the story in terms of culture in the United States.”

Although Luhrmann may be in Jeddah to attend the Red Sea Film Festival, he is not sure if he will be able to take the opportunity to finally see it. priscillathat projects out of competition.

“Unfortunately, people think festivals are glamorous, but I’ll be watching three films a day in a dark room,” he said. “That’s what I’ll do. but I’ll see priscilla At some point, believe me!