ISF: Office for Combating Human Trafficking unveiled three networks and arrested their members

NNA ndash; In an issued statement by the Internal Security Forcesrsquo; General Directorate this afternoon, it indicated that as part of the ongoing work carried out by ISF to combat crimes and arrest their perpetrators, the Office of Combating Human Trafficking in the Judicial Police Unit received information about the activity of networks that facilitate prostitution and person trafficking inside a building in the Jal El Dib area.

ldquo;Following extensive investigations, an ISF patrol supported by a Special Group in the Judicial Police managed to determine the location of the members of the three networks and succeeded in arresting them in a simultaneous operation,rdquo; the statement added.

ldquo;Investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the concerned judiciary, and work is continuing to arrest all remaining network members,rdquo; the statement concluded.

