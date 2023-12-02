Mikati meets in Dubai with French President, Irish, Italian Scottish Prime Ministers

NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati pursued on Saturday his meetings in Dubai on the sidelines of his participation in the quot;COP2quot; Conference, wherenbsp;he conferred with French President Emmanuel Macron on the situation in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Talks also touched on the outcome of the visit by President Macronrsquo;s envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the deliberations he held with Lebanese officials and leaders.

The Prime Minister later held talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, renewing Lebanon#39;s appreciation for Irelandrsquo;s effective and valuable contribution to the UNIFIL peacekeeping forces in the South, hailing quot;the sacrifices that UNIFIL is making to maintain peace innbsp;south Lebanon, ensuring stability for the people of the southern region and for Lebanon as a whole.rdquo;

PM Mikati met as well with his Italian counterpart, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, with whom he discussed Lebanese-Italian bilateral relations.

He later held a meeting with Scottish Prime Minister Hamza Yusuf, praising his position regarding the Israeli attacks on Gaza and southern Lebanon.

quot;The issue of Palestine does not concern the Arabs only, but rather it is an international humanitarian issue in the first place and requires a just and comprehensive solution that preserves the rights of the Palestinians,quot; Mikati underlined.

nbsp;

========R.Sh.