    Florida Woman Charged With Posing as Homeschooler to Prey on Boy

    A Florida woman is facing felony charges for allegedly posing online as a homeschooler to sexually assault an underage boy.

    22-year-old Alyssa Ann Zinger was arrested in Tampa on Nov. 24 and taken to jail; she faces two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation. The police don’t believe this was an isolated incident.

    “It is disturbing and unsettling to see an adult take advantage of a child and prey on them,” Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “Anyone who may have been a victim of Zinger’s, we encourage you to come forward. The Tampa Police Department will support you and ensure a predator like Zinger doesn’t cause you or others additional harm.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

