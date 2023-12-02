Tyreek Hill jokes that she was Travis Kelce’s ‘side chick’ while playing with Patrick Mahomes for the Kansas City Chiefs…now she’s Tua Tagovailoa’s clear No. 1 pick.

Tyreek Hill played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2016 to 2021 before being traded.

Playing alongside Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa has its differences

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said this week that he felt like Travis Kelce’s ‘side chick’ while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball to both men.

“Pat had Kelce and I was a little jealous,” Hill said in a podcast appearance with Robert Griffin III.

‘I got hurt brother. I was hurt. Patrick, you never invited me to your house like you did Kelce, you always invited Kelce. That’s why we are here where we are now. No, I’m kidding,’ Hill said, laughing. “They have a great connection.”

‘I’ve never been anyone’s side girl before. I was never, always in my entire life, in middle school and high school, always the quarterback’s main girl,’ Hill continued.

‘I’m going to KC, I’m the side chick now. …I want to go to Capital Grille. I want to go to Eddie V’s house,’ Hill joked. ‘You’re taking me to Joe’s BBQ. No, I don’t want barbecue, I want to go to fancy restaurants. I want to go to Nobu!’

Tyreek Hill has been Tua Tagovailoa’s number one target since joining the Miami Dolphins.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have a great connection and it could have come at a price for Hill

Hill played for the Chiefs from 2016 to 2021 before being traded to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks. Since then, there has been an obvious void within Kansas City’s receiving corps.

There’s no doubt that Hill has had more of the spotlight in Miami, and arguably every other player on the team has taken a backseat except Tagovailoa.

In part, Hill was joking with his criticism of Mahomes. After all, the duo won a Super Bowl together. The Chiefs also won another one without him and with Kelce.

Both Miami and Kansas City are firmly in the AFC playoff picture at 8-3, meaning a big playoff showdown could happen later this season.

The Chiefs defeated the Dolphins earlier this season even though Hill was Miami’s leading receiver and Kelce had just 14 yards.