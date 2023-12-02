Idaho father accused of kidnapping his 10-month-old son and murdering his pregnant wife was admitted to hospital just hours earlier after walking into store NAKED: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man is still on the run

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An Idaho father who allegedly kidnapped his 10-month-old baby after murdering his wife was admitted to the hospital just hours earlier after walking naked through a store.

Jeremy Albert Best, 48, was last seen Thursday night shortly before midnight and is said to be “heavily armed and dangerous.”

Police believe Best kidnapped his son Zeke Gregory Best after killing his wife Kali Jean Randall, 38, at their home in Victor, Idaho.

A relative of Randall’s has since revealed that she was expecting her second child at the time of her death.

Images obtained by Eastern Idaho News shows Best approximately 24 hours before the kidnapping, walking naked through the Swan Valley General store.

In the video, Best can be seen with a cigarette in his mouth, hunched over the store counter next to the cash register.

Kali Jean Randall was found unconscious in her Idaho home, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the store and identified Best.

The outlet reported that Best was evaluated by EMS crews outside the store and taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for mental health issues.

It is still unclear what happened at the hospital, but a spokesperson confirmed that Best was discharged Thursday afternoon.

Later that day, officers arrived at the family’s home and found Randall unresponsive and his death was treated as a homicide.

In a statement, police said officers were dispatched to respond to a disturbance heard by the dispatcher.

An Amber Alert was then issued for the couple’s son at 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, and police said Best was last seen driving a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe pickup truck with Idaho license plate 1T39349.

Best is described as a 5’11 man weighing 245 pounds with brown/gray hair and green eyes. His son Zeke is described as 1’00” and weighs 20 pounds.

Police believe Best kidnapped his son Zeke Gregory Best, seen here, who is only ten months old.

They warned the public not to approach the “heavily armed” suspect and asked that anyone with information about the suspect, vehicle or child in danger call 208-354-2323 or 911 immediately.

Meg Fischer, Randall’s cousin, told East Idaho News: ‘He was a beautiful, free spirit.

‘She was called to the mountains and there she made her home. She was an animal lover, especially her dogs.

‘Motherhood was her greatest joy and we assume that she gave her life protecting her children. We love her infinitely.’

Fischer also said she was “devastated to share that Kali was expecting her second child.”

In a statement from the family, they said: “In the wake of the devastating loss of our beloved Kali and her unborn baby, our family is overwhelmed with grief and sadness.

‘Our hearts ache and our focus is solely on the safe return of baby Zeke.

“In the midst of every family’s worst nightmare, we humbly ask for privacy as we focus our energy on the safe return of Kali’s beloved son, Zeke.”

Zeke was born in late January according to Randell’s social media and was expecting her second child.

Best owns a local auto shop in Victor, Idaho, called Jeremy’s Auto, and has been a mechanic for 20 years.

On his company website it says, “Meet Jeremy Best, your local mechanic and new best friend.”

Jeremy said that when he’s not repairing cars, he’s “sunbathing on his pleasure boat” or “hitting back roads with his wife, Kali, and three dogs.”