Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    Philippine authorities warn of a “devastating tsunami” following earthquake

    NNA – The Philippine authorities warned of a quot;devastating tsunamiquot; and urged residents of coastal areas to flee to the interior after a strong earthquake struck the south of the country at dawn on Saturday, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

    The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;A devastating tsunami is expected, with wave heights reaching levels that pose a threat to the livesnbsp;of residents, following the earthquake of magnitude of 7.6.quot;

