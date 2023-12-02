Philippine authorities warn of a “devastating tsunami” following earthquake

NNA – The Philippine authorities warned of a quot;devastating tsunamiquot; and urged residents of coastal areas to flee to the interior after a strong earthquake struck the south of the country at dawn on Saturday, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;A devastating tsunami is expected, with wave heights reaching levels that pose a threat to the livesnbsp;of residents, following the earthquake of magnitude of 7.6.quot;

nbsp;

============