    Forever working: Gadget plans to tap into your productivity while you sleep by inducing lucid dreaming

    Getting better sleep can improve a host of other health concerns.

    Kilito Chan/Getty Images

    Prophetic, a new startup founded earlier this year, is developing a device to induce lucid dreaming.The “Halo,” worn at night like a crown, could let engineers code in their sleep, say the developers.Prophetic is expected to price the Halos between $1,500 to $2,000 each, Fortune reports.

    A new venture-backed startup is capitalizing on the productivity that can be channeled while lucid dreaming, Fortune reports.

    Lucid dreaming is a state of being aware that you are dreaming during your sleep cycle and the ability to control or manipulate the dream narrative. As many as 70% of people experience the phenomenon at least once in their lifetime.

    Prophetic, founded earlier this year, is tapping into a new unconscious market with an innovative headpiece called the “Halo.”

    Allowing customers to tap into lucid dreaming could pave the way for productivity at nighttime— for example, engineers could code in their sleep, per Fortune.

    People spend approximately one-third of their lives sleeping. Prophetic wants to subvert the lack of activity that happens during sleep by inducing a lucid dream state.

    Working in collaboration with Afshin Mehin, the designer of Neuralink N1 for Elon Musk’s brain implant company, Prophetic aims to bring a new level of control to the dream state.

    The Halo is worn like a crown and aims to give users control over their dreams. Per Prophetic’s website, the device uses a combination of ultrasound and machine learning models created using EEG & fMRI data to detect when users are in REM to induce and stabilize lucid dreams.

    “Together, we will pursue the answers to life’s biggest questions,” the website teases.

    With plans to deliver data from the institute in spring 2024 and ship devices in spring 2025, Prophetic is expected to price the Halos between $1,500 and $2,000 each.

    The product is grounded in ongoing research by the Donders Institute in the Netherlands that targets specific brain areas and ultrasound frequencies for optimal lucid dream induction.

    The company has seen substantial interest, generating “several hundred thousand dollars in booking revenue” within the first few weeks of opening reservations, hinting at a potentially substantial user base eagerly anticipating the product’s release.

    Some experts are skeptical that you can convert lucid dreams into useful tools.

