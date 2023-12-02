Two Nardo Wick crew members – including 15-YEAR-OLD boy who was armed with a gun – surrender to Florida cops after ‘viciously beating fan unconscious when he asked his favorite rapper for a photo’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Two members of rapper Nardo Wick’s entourage have turned themselves in to police after allegedly punching one of the fans who asked for a photo.

Police sources said TMZ that the two suspects, Zachary L. Benton and a 15-year-old boy, turned themselves in to Tampa police on Friday.

The outlet reported that the two men were charged with felony assault, while the teen was charged with misdemeanor possession of a firearm.

George Obregón Jr, 20, was hospitalized in critical condition, with a severe concussion and brain hemorrhage, after being brutally attacked.

Footage of the attack shows Obregón walking towards the rapper and his crew before one of the men punches him, causing him to hit a brick wall.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the two suspects, Zachary L. Benton, pictured, and a 15-year-old male turned themselves in to Tampa police on Friday.

When Obregón appears too shocked or injured to move, another member of Wick’s entourage punches him again several times, while Wick tells the man to “relax.”

Obregón then falls to the ground and hits his head on the pavement as Wick is seen shaking the attacker off of him.

A source close to the rapper, whose real name is Horace Bernard Walls III, told TMZ that the couple was not close to the star and were friends of friends.

A Tampa police spokesperson told WFLA: ‘Eyewitnesses told police that when the victim attempted to take a photograph, Benton punched him without provocation and [the teenager] He then ran over and hit the victim several more times.

A representative for Wick told DailyMail.com earlier this week: “The narrative about bodyguards or security is totally false.”

Wick’s manager, who goes by Qown Wick, added: “They are not directly affiliated with Nardo.”

Wick took to Instagram Stories to respond to the allegations, claiming he had nothing to do with the fan’s assault and offered help to his family.

“I do not agree with the situation that happened, I was completely unaware of the situation that was about to happen.”

After a second man hits Obregón, he falls to the ground and hits his head on the pavement.

Rapper Nardo Wick said he is “angry” after video showed a member of his entourage knocking a fan unconscious, leaving him in critical condition with a brain bleed.

Wick continued, “As soon as it happened, I tried to defuse the situation, and after the situation I contacted his mother and told her I would do anything to make it up to him as a fan.”

The rapper stated that he is not trying to stop the family from filing a lawsuit, but is genuinely concerned about him and his family.

‘I don’t approve. That wasn’t gangster, that wasn’t cool. I love all my fans, I welcome them with open arms.

‘After the situation happened I became very angry. I contacted his family before anything was posted, I contacted his mother to make it up to him as a fan. Nothing like that will happen again, I’ll make sure of it.’

Wick also previously wrote: “I do not condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any way, I expressed to him and his mom how sorry and worried I was about what happened to him, several times before they something happened.” even published or on the Internet.

‘I can’t control the actions of another grown man, I don’t know what happened and I was angry when it happened.

“I tried to stop him as you can see in the video, and if anyone watched the longer video, you can see how angry I was. I love and appreciate all my fans and I don’t condone what happened at all. That shit.” It’s not gangsta or cool in any way.’

The young man’s furious family has taken to social media to demand justice for Obregón. they see him in the hospital

Obregón’s family slammed Wick earlier this week for not cooperating with police and revealed they plan to file a lawsuit.

Speaking in Spanish, Cuba native George Obregón Sr. said Wick knows who his son’s attackers were because they were in his group, but he has refused to cooperate with authorities.

‘Wick hasn’t spoken to us. What he should do is collaborate with the police because those men were with him, they left the place together,’ Obregón Sr. told DailyMail.com on Wednesday.

‘We don’t know the name of the suspect because the rapper has not identified them. [Wick] He’s not talking. She doesn’t want to cooperate.

The heartbroken father added that George has shown signs of improvement, but remains in critical condition and has memory problems.

Obregón Sr. said he could not give too many details because the family began legal proceedings against the rapper.

‘We don’t know if George is going to be okay… there may be long-term effects. We are very scared, you don’t know what can happen with a blow to the head,’ said Obregón Sr.

George Obregon Sr told DailyMail.com that rapper Nardo Wick has refused to identify the two men who attacked his son George Jr in Tampa on Monday.

The father also stated that his entire family was left in shock and despair, and that he has not been able to see the full video of the attack.

“We have a pain in our hearts and feel a sense of helplessness that no one can imagine until you overcome it yourself,” he said. “I can’t even finish watching the video, I want to watch it frame by frame to see what happened but my body just can’t… it’s such abuse, I just can’t comprehend it.”

George Jr’s family had described Wick as the young man’s favorite artist, and Obregón Sr. told DailyMail.com that he even has posters of the rapper all over his room.

‘My son is a real guy loved by people… he has a million friends… he is a dreamer and he loved this rapper: he has his photos in his room, imagine how we feel! The photo is still in his room and I just want to tear it off,” Obregón Sr. said.

Wick, from Jacksonville, has more than two million followers on Instagram and is known for his 2021 song Who Want Smoke?

He has worked with rappers such as 21 Savage, Future and Lil Baby.