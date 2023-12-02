Harris to Emir of Qatar: Washington is committed to “relentlessly seeking” the release of all detainees

NNA – USnbsp;Vice President Kamala Harris announced that Washington will remain committed to ldquo;relentlessly seekingrdquo; the release of all Israeli detainees held by Hamas, in close cooperation with Qatar and other partners, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

A White House statement said on Saturday that Harris spoke with the Emir of Qatar on the sidelines of her participation in the COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

He added that she quot;praised his efforts in securing the exchange deal between Israel and Hamas that allowed for a prolonged pause in fighting and a truce, and resulted in the release of more than 100 detainees, including Americans, with a significant increase in the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.quot;

Harris said the two sides discussed quot;the importance of planning for the day after the end of the fighting in Gaza.quot;

