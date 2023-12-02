Israeli War Minister threatens of a major attack on Gaza

NNA – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant threatened to intensify attacks by his occupying forces on areas they had not previously attacked.

While he was in the Gaza Strip enclave, Galant said: ldquo;We are attacking in places we have not attacked yet, and our attacks will intensify.rdquo;

He added: quot;We will adapt to the conditions in which we will fight. The battalion leaders in Khan Yunis understand what happened to their counterparts in the northern Gaza Strip.quot;

Earlier, quot;Russia Todayquot; reported that more than 60 Palestinians were martyred in a new massacre in the Shuja#39;iya neighborhood as a result of Israeli bombing.

It quoted the General Directorate of Civil Defense as confirming that the Israeli aircraft targeted a populated residential square in the Shuja#39;iya neighborhood, noting that quot;its crews are working to extract and save more than 300 citizens, including martyrs and injured.quot;

Today, Saturday, Israeli aircraft launched intense and violent raids on Hamad Town in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

This morning, the Israeli occupation forces carried out a violent fire belt targeting the eastern and northern areas of the city of Khan Yunis at dawn today.

