Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli War Minister threatens of a major attack on Gaza

    By

    Dec 2, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant threatened to intensify attacks by his occupying forces on areas they had not previously attacked.

    While he was in the Gaza Strip enclave, Galant said: ldquo;We are attacking in places we have not attacked yet, and our attacks will intensify.rdquo;

    He added: quot;We will adapt to the conditions in which we will fight. The battalion leaders in Khan Yunis understand what happened to their counterparts in the northern Gaza Strip.quot;

    Earlier, quot;Russia Todayquot; reported that more than 60 Palestinians were martyred in a new massacre in the Shuja#39;iya neighborhood as a result of Israeli bombing.

    It quoted the General Directorate of Civil Defense as confirming that the Israeli aircraft targeted a populated residential square in the Shuja#39;iya neighborhood, noting that quot;its crews are working to extract and save more than 300 citizens, including martyrs and injured.quot;

    Today, Saturday, Israeli aircraft launched intense and violent raids on Hamad Town in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

    This morning, the Israeli occupation forces carried out a violent fire belt targeting the eastern and northern areas of the city of Khan Yunis at dawn today.

    nbsp;

    ==============

    By

