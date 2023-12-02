Travis Kelce thanks ‘legendary’ J.R. Moehringer – the ghostwriter of Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’ – for recent interview about Taylor Swift romance and life in the NFL

<!–

Travis Kelce has thanked JR Moehringer, the ghostwriter of Prince Harry’s controversial autobiography ‘Spare’, for his recent extensive interview in the Wall Street Journal.

NFL star Kelce opened up about his romance with Taylor Swift, his life off the field and what could be in store for him once his football career ends.

Kelce wrote on Instagram on Saturday: “I can’t thank the legendary JR Moehringer enough for writing this article about my life at the WSJ.

‘It was an absolute honor to work with him and my boy @gstyles (the interview photographer).

‘I really appreciate everyone who was involved in making this happen!’

Kelce and Swift have dominated headlines with their whirlwind love story after the pop superstar first attended one of their games at Arrowhead Stadium in September.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has since attended four Kansas City Chiefs games and the couple first went public with their relationship on a date night in New York City.

However, Kelce first opened up about the evolution of her love life during her interview with Moehringer.

Kelce revealed that someone on Swift’s team helped set them up after he opened up about his failed attempt to give her his number after an Eras show in Kansas City.

“There were definitely people she knew who knew who I was, in her corner. [who said]: Hey! Did you know you were coming? I had someone playing Cupid,” Kelce said.

It didn’t take them long to set up a first date, but even Kelce, who usually exudes confidence on the soccer field, had some nerves.

Kelce describes the preparation as: “Everyone around me is telling me ‘don’t fuck this up’ and I’m sitting here saying ‘yeah, I got this.’”

“When I met her in New York, we had already been talking, so I knew we could have a good dinner and a conversation, and what happens from there will go on from there.”

He said he worried about making a misstep in those early days: “That was the most important thing for me: to make sure I didn’t say anything that would push Taylor away.”

But they clearly hit it off, and Kelce describes Swift as “fun” and “genius.”

