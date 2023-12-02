Britney Spears celebrates her 42nd birthday at her friend Cade Hudson’s house, but is “interrupted when the dog has a medical emergency that requires a 24-hour vet.”

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Britney Spears was spotted on her 42nd birthday this week at her manager and best friend Cade Hudson’s house in Los Angeles.

She marked the special occasion with a small group of close people, including her brother Bryan Spears, four years her senior.

However, the festivities may have been interrupted, as at one point she, Cade and Bryan were seen leaving the house late at night.

It has been sensationally claimed that one of his dogs suffered a medical emergency and had to be taken to a 24-hour veterinary clinic at around 2am.

Cade, Bryan and Britney were seen leaving the former’s house in a car that was later seen parked outside a 24-hour veterinary clinic.

Britney Spears was spotted on her 42nd birthday this week at her manager and best friend Cade Hudson’s house in Los Angeles.

She marked the special occasion with a small group of close people, including her brother Bryan Spears, four years her senior.

The dog appeared in every photograph of the scene, but one photographer insisted on TMZ who was in fact in the vehicle with Britney.

Over the course of the night, Britney and Cade were also seen stopping at a gas station convenience store to pick up some snacks.

His exit appeared to be a spontaneous decision, based on the fact that Cade was barefoot and wearing what looked like pajamas.

Britney was equally dressed casually, wearing a red flannel shirt over a casual ensemble that included white sweatshirts.

She hid her face with a pair of large sunglasses and showed what appeared to be a worried expression when she was discovered that night.

Britney walked out of the convenience store ahead of Cade, who was carrying a plastic bag full of items purchased from the convenience store.

Her latest sighting comes just over three months after Britney and ex-husband Sam Asghari reached a custody agreement over their five dogs.

Four of the pets have been given to Britney’s sole custody, while the remaining one has been given to Sam, according to TMZ.

When the deal became public, Britney announced on Instagram that she had adopted a new white puppy named Snow.