President Barack Obama greets an employee in the bakery at a Costco store in Lanham, Maryland, in 2014.
Costco is a retail chain beloved by many, including celebrities.
In 2020, Lana Del Rey described the chain as “a happy place.”
Other stars like John Mayer and Ryan Seacrest have also touted their love for Costco.
From former presidents to the music industry’s biggest names, even celebrities are known to shop at Costco.
In 2020, Lana Del Rey shared a series of photos from a recent trip to Costco, calling it “a happy place.” Billie Eilish, the Kardashians, and prominent politicians have also touted the grocery-store chain for its deals and selection.
Here are 15 celebrities who love shopping at Costco.
In a series of Instagram stories in November 2021, the “Bad Guy” singer shared how she makes her favorite peanut-butter cookies. She also took a moment to call out Costco’s brand of organic peanut butter, which she said she “uses for everything.”
The photos showed smoke from the Santa Clarita forest fires over a range of mountains, as well as a snap of the singer wearing a face mask and posing in what appeared to be the Costco parking lot.
Publicist and television personality Kelly Cutrone commented on the Instagram post, saying, “I’ve never been to Costco, what’s it like?!”
Del Rey replied, “Stunning. But you have to be very aggressive. And I found it strange I was the only one riding along on my cart doing wheelies I mean it’s a happy place, get happy?”
The photograph, first published by TMZ, appeared to show the tech mogul and his wife, Priscilla, perusing the TV selection at a Costco store, which according to TMZ was in Mountain View, California.
According to Costco Blog, she was spotted leaving with a shopping cart loaded with toilet paper and Kirkland products.
A paparazzi photo showed Moore and her assistant with a cart loaded with toilet paper and other household necessities.
In a photo released by US Magazine, sisters Kylie and Khloe were seen shopping hand-in-hand and wearing matching outfits at a Costco store in Los Angeles in 2014.
When asked if her home was prepared for earthquakes, she said in an interview with Alex Israel, “I am! I am like a Girl Scout. I am the most earthquake-ready person you would ever meet. I have fire extinguishers, and backpacks full of supplies, and I have flashlights and water … I practically have a bunker.”
She continued, explaining her grocery shopping practices: “Big, big, big,” she said. “Go big or go home.”
“Went to a Costco today. I don’t think I’ve ever been. Went nuts. Now I’m juicing and carbonating and brewing everything in sight,” the singer tweeted.
Mayer also helped a pair of Costco’s Kirkland sneakers to go viral after joking on Instagram that he paid $700 to a reseller to get his hands on a pair.
“I’ve known you for a few years and I’ve been waiting for this moment because there’s something I’ve wanted to give you on your 18th birthday,” Seacrest said on his KIIS-FM radio show in 2012, US Magazine reported.
“It’s something that I love,” he continued. “My buddies and I used to use this [membership] quite a bit when we were roommates. It’s a lot of fun.”
The Daily Mail reported that the actress turned businesswoman was stocking up on electronics, including a TV and DVD player.
In a Bravo TV blog post, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star wrote, “I live for bulk stores in general, but Costco is, as I said, my religion. There are always all of these random great finds there, from king crab legs to dried blueberries.”
“You definitely need to have a big household or split with a friend,” she continued. “It is best to buy there when having a large party or purchase what you use on an ongoing basis.”
Paparazzi photos showed Simpson with her son Bronx and a female companion, who wheeled a shopping cart loaded with groceries from the retail chain.
During his time as president, he visited Costco stores and touted the retailer for its “good wages” and benefits, the Washington Examiner reported in 2013.
Costco cofounder Jim Sinegal is a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party, and the company even donated funds to Obama’s 2012 campaign.
The New York Daily News reported that the Republican politician was seen at a Costco store in La Jolla, California, in 2012, wheeling out a cart stuffed with supplies.
He was photographed buying a selection of DVDs, socks, and a book about Richard Nixon.