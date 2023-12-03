President Barack Obama greets an employee in the bakery at a Costco store in Lanham, Maryland, in 2014.

Costco is a retail chain beloved by many, including celebrities.

In 2020, Lana Del Rey described the chain as “a happy place.”

Other stars like John Mayer and Ryan Seacrest have also touted their love for Costco.

From former presidents to the music industry’s biggest names, even celebrities are known to shop at Costco.

In 2020, Lana Del Rey shared a series of photos from a recent trip to Costco, calling it “a happy place.” Billie Eilish, the Kardashians, and prominent politicians have also touted the grocery-store chain for its deals and selection.

Here are 15 celebrities who love shopping at Costco.

Billie Eilish said she’s a huge fan of Costco’s Kirkland-brand peanut butter. Billie Eilish at the world premiere of “Barbie.” Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic In a series of Instagram stories in November 2021, the “Bad Guy” singer shared how she makes her favorite peanut-butter cookies. She also took a moment to call out Costco’s brand of organic peanut butter, which she said she “uses for everything.” In 2020, Lana Del Rey shared a series of photos from a trip to Costco, calling it “a happy place.” Lana Del Rey. Joseph Okpako/Getty Images The photos showed smoke from the Santa Clarita forest fires over a range of mountains, as well as a snap of the singer wearing a face mask and posing in what appeared to be the Costco parking lot. Publicist and television personality Kelly Cutrone commented on the Instagram post, saying, “I’ve never been to Costco, what’s it like?!” Del Rey replied, “Stunning. But you have to be very aggressive. And I found it strange I was the only one riding along on my cart doing wheelies I mean it’s a happy place, get happy?” In January 2020, a photograph of Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla, shopping at Costco made the rounds. Mark Zuckerberg. Charles Platiau/Reuters The photograph, first published by TMZ, appeared to show the tech mogul and his wife, Priscilla, perusing the TV selection at a Costco store, which according to TMZ was in Mountain View, California. In 2008, Megan Fox was seen leaving Costco with her then-husband, Brian Austin Green. Megan Fox. Kevin Mazur/AMA2020 / Getty Images According to Costco Blog, she was spotted leaving with a shopping cart loaded with toilet paper and Kirkland products. Mandy Moore was spotted stocking up on essentials at a Los Feliz, California, Costco in 2011. Mandy Moore. Mike Blake/Reuters A paparazzi photo showed Moore and her assistant with a cart loaded with toilet paper and other household necessities. The Kardashian-Jenner clan are also fans of Costco. Kylie Jenner. Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images In a photo released by US Magazine, sisters Kylie and Khloe were seen shopping hand-in-hand and wearing matching outfits at a Costco store in Los Angeles in 2014. Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner also described herself as “a bulk girl,” adding that Costco is her favorite store for stocking up. Kris Jenner. Jason Merritt/Getty Images When asked if her home was prepared for earthquakes, she said in an interview with Alex Israel, “I am! I am like a Girl Scout. I am the most earthquake-ready person you would ever meet. I have fire extinguishers, and backpacks full of supplies, and I have flashlights and water … I practically have a bunker.” She continued, explaining her grocery shopping practices: “Big, big, big,” she said. “Go big or go home.” In 2014, John Mayer said on Twitter that he had just made his first visit to Costco and joked that he “went nuts” at the store. John Mayer. Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns “Went to a Costco today. I don’t think I’ve ever been. Went nuts. Now I’m juicing and carbonating and brewing everything in sight,” the singer tweeted. Mayer also helped a pair of Costco’s Kirkland sneakers to go viral after joking on Instagram that he paid $700 to a reseller to get his hands on a pair. Ryan Seacrest revealed himself as a fan when he gifted Justin Bieber with a Costco membership for his 18th birthday. Ryan Seacrest. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images “I’ve known you for a few years and I’ve been waiting for this moment because there’s something I’ve wanted to give you on your 18th birthday,” Seacrest said on his KIIS-FM radio show in 2012, US Magazine reported. “It’s something that I love,” he continued. “My buddies and I used to use this [membership] quite a bit when we were roommates. It’s a lot of fun.” Jessica Alba was photographed shopping at Costco in downtown Los Angeles back in 2010. Jessica Alba. Dia Dipasupil/Getty The Daily Mail reported that the actress turned businesswoman was stocking up on electronics, including a TV and DVD player. Bethenny Frankel has spoken about her love for Costco, calling it her “religion.” Bethenny Frankel. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images In a Bravo TV blog post, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star wrote, “I live for bulk stores in general, but Costco is, as I said, my religion. There are always all of these random great finds there, from king crab legs to dried blueberries.” “You definitely need to have a big household or split with a friend,” she continued. “It is best to buy there when having a large party or purchase what you use on an ongoing basis.” Ashlee Simpson was seen leaving a Costco store in Los Angeles in 2011. Ashlee Simpson. Photo by Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Paparazzi photos showed Simpson with her son Bronx and a female companion, who wheeled a shopping cart loaded with groceries from the retail chain. Former president Barack Obama appears to be a big fan of the warehouse chain. President Barack Obama greets an employee in the bakery at a Costco store in Lanham, Maryland. ISP POOL images/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images During his time as president, he visited Costco stores and touted the retailer for its “good wages” and benefits, the Washington Examiner reported in 2013. Costco cofounder Jim Sinegal is a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party, and the company even donated funds to Obama’s 2012 campaign. Mitt Romney wasn’t fazed by Costco’s Democrat connections back in the Obama years. Mitt Romney. Associated Press/Rick Bowmer The New York Daily News reported that the Republican politician was seen at a Costco store in La Jolla, California, in 2012, wheeling out a cart stuffed with supplies. Rudy Giuliani was spotted shopping at a Costco in Reno in 2007. Rudy Giuliani. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin He was photographed buying a selection of DVDs, socks, and a book about Richard Nixon.

