Tragic moment Jaclyn Elmquist, 24, stumbles down sidewalk before she is found dead in trash chute in basement of luxury NYC apartment building

Missing woman Jaclyn Elmquist was discovered in the basement of 540 West 28th Street on Friday.

Legal recruiter disappeared after work party in Manhattan

CCTV footage captured her stumbling down a Chelsea street hours before she was found dead.

Tragic images show the final moments of a legal recruiter who was found dead inside a trash chute in the basement of a luxury Manhattan apartment building.

Missing woman Jaclyn Elmquist, originally from Minnesota, is seen stumbling down a Chelsea street hours before her body was discovered at the apartment complex at 540 West 28th Street.

The 24-year-old legal recruiter disappeared after a work party, prompting a frantic search by her loved ones, who covered the area with photos of missing people.

But on Saturday afternoon their worst fears came true when police confirmed Elmquist’s identity.

Police currently do not suspect foul play in the death and said “no foul play is suspected.”

The grim discovery has shaken residents of the luxury complex, where homes sell on average for $1.5 million.

The missing signs indicated that Elmquist was last seen getting into a yellow cab outside Catch Steakhouse in Manhattan.

Alarm bells started ringing after she never returned to her Brooklyn home or showed up for work.

Elmquist’s cousin, Katlyn Kampmeier, said her co-workers put her in a taxi the night she disappeared.

The family tracked his phone to 184 11th Street before losing signal. Elmquist’s body was discovered in the apartment building a few blocks away.

Police were called to the complex around 2:40 p.m. after receiving a report of someone injured in the area.

‘EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene. The medical examiner will confirm the cause of her death. At this time the investigation remains ongoing.’

Police were seen swarming the scene for hours after the gruesome discovery.

Sources told New York Post the body was discovered with evidence of trauma to the body and head.

The outlet reported that a resident had been told that a maintenance man had discovered the body while taking out the trash.

‘It’s awful. Man, I feel so bad for that person,” she said.

It is not yet known exactly how long she was in the basement before being discovered.

The 13-story building is located just one block from High Line Park. The complex has 90 units, with a median property price of nearly $1.5 million, according to StreetEasy.